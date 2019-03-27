WATERLOO — Black Hawk County leaders are willing to break tradition and allow a women’s voting rights sculpture on the courthouse lawn.
The county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to authorize the local 19th Amendment Centennial Committee to erect the monument recognizing the act’s 100th anniversary.
Several county officials had voiced some concern last week about approving the location, noting the county has generally rejected requests for memorials and statues on the courthouse property.
The measure was tabled last week to investigate whether the project would affect the county’s insurance costs.
But the county’s insurance consultant indicated the sculpture would only increase premium payment by $19 annually, said the board’s administrative aide, Dana Laidig.
The sculpture is one of many projects and events taking place to celebrate the centennial of the 19th Amendment, approved Aug. 20, 1920, which gave women the right to vote nationwide.
The Cedar Falls/Waterloo committee is planning to raise $25,000 in donations to install a sculpture in each city. The Cedar Falls Woman’s Club, 304 Clay St., has already agreed to place one outside its Victorian house.
The committee hopes to dedicate the sculptures, which have yet to be designed, Aug. 26, 2020, or Women’s Equality Day.
