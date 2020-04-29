TestIowa opens in Waterloo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- TestIowa began testing area residents Wednesday for cornavirus.

TestIowa is a new initiative in partnership with state leaders and private corporations. The goal is to dramatically increase the rate of COVID-19 testing so Iowans can have better access to testing and help stem the spread of COVID-19 to get us back to normal as quickly as possible.

Drive-through test locations can accommodate up to 3,000 tests per day. Such a location was set up to begin testing at Crossroads Center mall in Waterloo. It will be there through Friday.

Before being tested, residents are asked to go to www.testiowa.com to take an online assessment, and then you will be told whether you should be tested and a time slot will be made available for you.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0