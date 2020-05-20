Test Iowa's Waterloo site only tested 837 so far, error rate higher

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO — Out of the more than 7,000 people that have been tested for coronavirus so far in Black Hawk County, less than 12% have been from the Test Iowa site in Waterloo, one of eight such sites around the state Gov. Kim Reynolds has opened to increase the number of people tested.

Just 837 out of the county’s 7,074 tests have been done since the Test Iowa site at Crossroads Mall in Waterloo opened April 29, according to Lorie Glover, Black Hawk County’s emergency manager, who released the numbers Tuesday.

Of that number, seven tests in Black Hawk County have come back inconclusive, for an error rate of 0.8% — not much, but higher than the 0.2% error rate of all other coronavirus testing in the county, officials said.

One of those was Joe Sevcik of Cedar Falls, who was approved to get tested at the Test Iowa Waterloo site at Crossroads Center on April 29, the first day it opened to the public.

On May 3, Sevcik was told his test sample had been received, and he’d receive his results in 72 hours. But it wasn’t until May 13 — 15 days after his test — that Sevcik got an email letting him know that his test kit was among those that were damaged and unusable.