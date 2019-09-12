CEDAR FALLS — A statewide organization with a digital archive of Iowa photos is looking to put up a temporary mural on College Hill.
The Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend the temporary installation by Fortepan Iowa using wheat paste, a combination of flour and water, to attach the photo murals.
“We have some beautiful, beautiful images,” said Bettina Fabos, Fortepan organizer and professor of visual communication and interactive digital studies at the University of Northern Iowa. “I’m seeking permission to do an exploratory wheat paste or two on College Hill.”
Fortepan has partnered with the Iowa Arts Council and five Iowa public libraries to collect photos ranging from 1860 to 2000.
“One of those libraries is Cedar Falls,” Fabos said. “We are about community, and we are about sharing resources and making resources accessible to the public.”
So far Fortepan has not determined which photo will go up, but plans to have the mural up by Oct. 5 for UNI’s homecoming, Fabos said.
“We do not have an image yet, because we want to be very careful that it’s reflecting College Hill,” Fabos said.
You have free articles remaining.
Fabos said Fortepan is in talks to put up an image on the side of one of six College Hill buildings.
Fabos plans to have a photo to present to the Cedar Falls City Council at their next meeting for approval.
There is funding for five murals throughout Cedar Falls, Fabos said. In March she plans to propose other temporary murals around the city.
A wheat paste mural is temporary, but would be able to withstand rainfall.
“It sticks pretty well,” Fabos said. “If you take a power washer you can get it right off. It’s biodegradable, it’s not harming the building in any way and it can come off when you want it to come off or it can stay for a while.”
Six of the commissioners voted to approve the project. Leslie Prideaux abstained from the vote.
“I think it’s a pretty great idea,” said Mardy Holst.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.