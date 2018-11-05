WATERLOO — The city has agreed to extend development incentives for a new orthopedic clinic where Logan Middle School once stood.
Waterloo City Council members voted 6-0 Monday to approve rebating approximately $250,000 in future property taxes to GBG LLC for a new 10,000-square-foot medical building on the southwest corner of U.S. Highway 63 and West Louise Street.
The business, led by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Thomas Gorsche, acquired the 2.5-acre parcel from the Waterloo Community School District for $250,000. The tax rebates are designed to reimburse the developer for the land purchase.
“This is a great project for the area,” said Noel Anderson, community planning and development director.
Anderson said the $1.5 million clinic will still pay $102,000 in property taxes to cover city debt service during the next 10 years and will also contribute $43,000 to the east Waterloo tax-increment financing district.
The property is north of George Washington Carver Academy, which replaced Logan Middle School when it opened in 2009. The district sold the property after tearing down the older school.
The Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission voted unanimously Oct. 2 to recommend rezoning the site for the clinic, which includes room for a future expansion of up to 10,000 square feet.
The zoning change still requires City Council approval before construction can begin. A hearing and vote on that zoning matter is scheduled for Nov. 19.
In other business, council members unanimously approved:
- The second of three required readings of an ordinance raising sewer rates by 5 percent Jan. 1 and by another 5 percent July 1, 2019, to pay for improvements to the city’s sanitary sewer collection system and waste water treatment plant. The final reading is set for next week.
- Approved an amendment removing Dan Levi from a development agreement for the planned All-In Grocers project at Franklin Street and U.S. Highway 63. Levi had been partners in the project with Rodney Anderson, who said he is still moving forward with the store.
