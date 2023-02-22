WATERLOO — Monday’s City Council meeting began with a bang as a resident argued about proper decorum during the public comment period.

It wasn’t the only dispute of the night.

Dwayne Eilers stepped up to the podium wearing an orange and camouflage baseball cap during public comment at the beginning of the meeting. Mayor Pro Tem Ray Feuss asked Eilers to remove his hat, to which Eilers responded “no.” Mayor Quentin Hart was absent from the meeting to watch his son play a basketball game at East High.

“I have a right to dress any way I feel,” Eilers said. “I’m not bowing down to you by taking my hat off.”

A similar argument happened in 2018 with Eilers and his hat. After that dispute, Mayor Quentin Hart halted the council meeting to have then Police Chief Dan Trelka escort Eilers out of the building, but Eilers had already left.

Eilers eventually decided to remove his hat and got into what he really wanted to talk about: taxes.

Later in the evening there was a public hearing to discuss the fiscal year 2024 budget maximum property tax levy. The maximum tax levy for fiscal year 2024 is $42.26 million, which is an increase of $5.09 million – or 13.7% – over last year’s tax askings. That would be a maximum property tax rate of $17.81 per $1,000 of taxable value, which is up about $2.26 per $1,000 over last year.

While no one spoke during the actual hearing, Eilers gave his opinion during public comment which is normally reserved for non-agenda items.

“You run the city right in the hole by taxing people to death,” Eilers said. “Since this mayor, we’ve had increased taxes five times and you went along with it like a bunch of sheep. … You’re doing a great job. You’re robbing every citizen in the town.”

The proposed 13.7% jump is not the final budget amount. Publishing the maximum levy is a step the state requires before the council approves a budget. The public hearing for that is March 6.

One public hearing that did spur discussion, and ultimately a recess, was about a request from Weatherfield Realty Group LLC to construct a new 230 square foot telecommunications facility located north of 2365 Northeast Drive. The building would have been for a private data center.

Another public hearing directly after that was for the sale of the city-owned property to the group in the amount of $1 with a development agreement and minimum assessment agreement of $100,000.

Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said the assessed value would be maintained until Dec. 31, 2028.

Councilmember Dave Boesen stated at the meeting he didn’t think this would create economic development. In a later interview with The Courier, he reiterated this reasoning.

“It’s not bringing jobs in, it’s not economic development,” Boesen said. “There’s gonna be little taxes coming in, and it goes into a (tax increment financing district). There needs to be a return on that, and the return is creating jobs and creating a tax base and this creates neither.”

Boesen joined John Chiles and Jonathan Grieder in voting against the resolution, which failed to pass 3-3. With the Ward 4 seat vacant, there are currently only six members on the council. Chiles and Grieder were not available for comment.

The failure to pass the resolution resulted in the other item being tabled.

A new voting system utilized by the city allows the councilmembers to vote on iPads with the result shown on the TV screens in the chambers. The system doesn’t show who voted no, and the council has stopped doing an audible roll call. This caused another point of contention during the meeting.

Resident Todd Obadal came up to the podium twice to voice his concern that the audience could not tell who voted for or against an agenda item.

“These citizens have a right to know,” Obadal said. “How fundamental can we get on this?”

Feuss called for a motion to recess after an argument ensued with Obadal. The council remained in recess for about five minutes.

Police Chief Joe Leibold motioned for Obadal to leave the chambers, and residents in the room asked Obadal to stop arguing.

At the Jan. 3 council meeting, Obadal was removed from the meeting after getting into a heated argument with Mayor Hart about the empty Ward 4 seat. The council was deciding whether to fill the vacancy through an appointment or through a vote in a special election.

The council also voted on a resolution to allow fireworks to be shot off from noon to 11 p.m. July 3 for Fourth of July celebrations. It passed 5-1, with Councilmember Jonathan Grieder voting against it, saying one day of fireworks was enough.

In January, the council unanimously passed a new ordinance that allows fireworks to be set off on July 4. However, the council can designate additional days of usage in a particular year if those dates are adopted between Jan. 1 and March 1.

Previously, fireworks could be set off within the city on July 3, 4 and 5.

