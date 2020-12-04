Tax cuts may have to wait till after pandemic, governor says

DES MOINES — While COVID-19 has put Republican tax-cut plans on hold in Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds told a taxpayer group Thursday the pause is temporary.
“As I’ve said time and time again, we’re not done yet,” Reynolds told nearly 70 Iowans during the virtual annual meeting of the Iowa Taxpayers Association.
Reynolds said she is awaiting state revenue projections later this month before assembling her 2021 legislative agenda and state budget plan, but the governor noted Iowa is looking at post-pandemic from a position of strength after finishing a rocky fiscal 2020 with a $305 million budget surplus and reserves topping $700 million.
Reynolds, however, tempered her comments against a backdrop of mounting coronavirus deaths, new cases and hospitalizations that began in March and forced many businesses to close and thrown thousands of Iowans out of work.
“We’re going to get through it, and things are looking better every day,” Reynolds said on a day when she spelled out plans to deploy 172,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine this month. “We’re in a good spot, and we’re moving in the right direction, and I look forward to 2021.”
Members of a legislative panel that addressed the tax group after the governor took a cautious approach to possible tax-policy changes heading into the 2021 session that begins Jan. 11.
They said they wanted to see what Reynolds offers in her Jan. 12 Condition of the State address and also watch state revenue numbers before deciding if there is enough economic stability and certainty to advance ideas in the 2021 session.
“I think this is going to be an extremely different year,” said Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee. “Maybe some of the tax policies that we would like to put forward, we might need to just sit back and analyze because of COVID and what has happened the last six months.”
“If you implement a huge tax cut and see a huge drop in revenue, then we’re kind of behind the 8- ball,” Hein added. “I think we’ve got to get through the next six months or a year to kind of see how things shake out with the virus and then we can move forward.”
The two Republicans and two Democrats who hold key positions on the tax-writing committees in the House and Senate said they wanted to see whether Reynolds reintroduces her Invest in Iowa plan next session.
That plan seeks a 1 percent sales tax increase while cutting state income taxes by 10 percent. It funds water quality efforts and eases local property taxes by shifting mental health costs to the state and phasing down property tax levies.
The plan — which Reynolds said amounted to an overall tax reduction — would generate about $540 million a year, with $172 million going to natural resources, conservation, outdoor recreation and water quality improvement, while more than $80 million a year would be earmarked for mental health care.
“While the pandemic cut our discussion short on those and other tax reforms, I want you to do know they’ve just been delayed, not forgotten,” Reynolds told the taxpayers association Thursday.
“I hope you know that we’re going to continue to look at tax cuts. Everything is on table,” she said. “We want to really try to be as bold as we can but be very fiscally responsible in doing that and being able to fund the priorities that we believe are important to Iowans.”
Reynolds said her approach to guiding Iowa through the pandemic, balancing lives and livelihoods, enabled about 80 percent of the state’s economy to keep operating during an 11-week coronavirus-induced emergency shutdown.
She said $490 million of the $1.25 billion in federal stimulus money Iowa received was used to pay unemployment benefits, thereby preventing a $400 million tax increase on Iowa businesses to replenish the unemployment trust fund “at a time when they can’t afford it.”
“When the pandemic hit, Iowa was fortunate to start from a position of strength, which it really did allow us to absorb a good part of that economic woe,” Reynolds said. “We’re not facing massive budget shortfalls like many of the other states are facing,” Reynolds said.
“You’re not going to see that in the news because it’s good news, but the state of Iowa is in a strong position because of our fiscal discipline,” the governor said. “Without those sound budgeting principles, if we’d have given in to spend, spend, spend and using one-time funding for ongoing expenses, we would not be talking about the possibility of tax cuts. We’d be talking about increasing taxes again, especially in the year 2020.”
During the legislative forum, all four participants acknowledged that the state’s solid economic position is due to the $1.25 billion in federal economic money, the federal Paycheck Protection Program that aided many Iowa businesses, massive federal agricultural subsidies that propped up low farm prices and the federal disaster aid covering part of flood and Aug. 10 derecho storm damage.
“Our economy is tremendously buoyed by government money, whether we want to admit it or not,” said Rep. Dave Jacoby, D-Coralville. “The hesitation we have is what recovery is going to look like.”
Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said the GOP state tax cuts enacted in 2018 benefited higher-income taxpayers but had negative impacts on Iowans making less than $52,000 who saw little income tax relief but have paid higher sales taxes due to expansions contained in that legislation.
“The net is they are actually paying more in taxes than they were before the changes were made. That to me is a concern because those are the people that have been hardest hit by the pandemic. If there’s going to be a change, I would hope that it would address that inequity,” Jochum said.
She added that many Iowa businesses and families are facing concerns over affordable, quality child care that have been exacerbated by the pandemic.
“I think we’re going to be spending a lot of time this session dealing with the impact of COVID on Iowa families and small businesses,” she said.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.