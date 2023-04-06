WATERLOO – Tax askings for Black Hawk County are going down but some people in the county may see their tax rate go up.

The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the fiscal 2024 budget on Tuesday of $96.5 million. This is an increase of a little more than 17% from last year’s budget, which totaled $82.3 million.

Supervisors also approved a total tax asking of $36.2 million, which is a 1.8% decrease — or $678,706 — from this year’s tax asking, which was at $36.7 million.

Many people will pay less as the tax rate will drop for urban residential, urban commercial, industrial and multi-residential properties.

The countywide tax levy will drop six cents to $5.57 per $1,000 valuation. This year it is $5.63.

The rural tax levy will rise by 14 cents to $3.67 per $1,000; it is currently $3.53.

The combined tax rate for rural residents will be $9.24 per $1,000.

Those in the residential rural property class will see an increase of $9 a year – or $505 from $496 – based on a $100,000 property. The agricultural property class will see an increase of $31 — or $816 to $847 — per year on a $100,000 property.

Residential urban properties will not see an increase in their taxes. Commercial and industrial properties will see a $5 decrease and multi-residential properties will see a $54 decrease.

“Although no one wants to see increases, when you compare us with what happens with inflation, the board and staff did a good job of setting their budgets this year,” Finance Director Michelle Weidner said.

Budgeted expenditures total $77.9 million, which is an increase of $8.7 million from fiscal year 2023. Weidner said this is primarily due to planned capital expenditures using American Rescue Plan dollars and the general fund balance.

Public safety and legal services increased by $1.8 million. Food and health services for the Black Hawk County Jail make up $735,752 of this increase.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office makes up 25%, or $19.5 million, of the total expenditures.

The other departments with the highest expenditures are the supervisor’s general supervision at $9.1 million and operations in the engineering department at $9 million.

Projects budgeted in the Capital Improvements Project Fund total $2.5 million. Items included in the CIP are buying vehicles and equipment for various departments, restoration at Casey Lake in Hickory Hills Park, asphalt repairs in Black Hawk Park and upgrades to county buildings.

ARPA projects are estimated at $9.6 million and include the Cedar Valley Nature Trail, improvements to information technology, renovations to the treasurer’s office and other projects that are still in the works.

The county decided to not give any raises for elected county positions.

A 10% increase was recommended by the compensation board for the county attorney, auditor, recorder, sheriff and treasurer. A 3% increase was recommended for the supervisors.

The board voted against those recommendations, and wages for elected officials will remain the same.

Supervisors will make $43,075; the attorney will make $151,163; the auditor will make $92,045; the recorder will make $91,911; the sheriff will make $139,009; and the treasurer will make $91,911.

The county is also restructuring and adding staff to its workforce.

The health department will add one full-time clinical dental hygienist, primarily revenue-funded, two part-time temporary community health workers, a grant-funded preparedness coordinator and a grant-funded public health nurse.

Black Hawk County Conservation added one naturalist position and the Board of Supervisors will add a marketing coordinator.

“I think we’re presenting a good budget to the constituents we serve,” Supervisor Chris Schwartz said. “While at the same time, we’re decreasing overall tax askings while making new investments in public health, conservation and seeing new faces in the courthouse that will help the community and better our services.”

As for revenues, the county will collect $70.8 million, an increase of $7.7 million from fiscal year 2023.

“In all honesty, I’ve been through 19 of these (budgets),” Supervisor Tom Little said. “This one seems like it was uneventful and easy in a way compared to what we’ve done in the years.”

