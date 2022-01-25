Tavis Hall to run for Black Hawk County supervisor

WATERLOO -- The head of Waterloo's tourism arm is running for a seat on the county Board of Supervisors.

Tavis Hall, 37, the executive director of Experience Waterloo, announced Tuesday afternoon he would run for an at-large seat on the five-member board.

He said in a release he decided to run for one of two seats up for grabs in 2022 "after recognizing the immense potential of Black Hawk County Supervisors to do more for the people they are elected to serve," and noted he would be seeking the seat as a Democrat.

"Over the past months and years, I have come to understand that counties across the state are doing more to improve the lives of (their) residents," Hall wrote. "Black Hawk County could, should and will be doing more."

Hall, a Waterloo native and 2003 West High graduate, attended Hawkeye Community College and previously served as district representative for former U.S. Rep. Bruce Braley, according to his biography.

He was a Courier 20 Under 40 Award winner in 2008, and ran unsuccessfully for Waterloo City Council in 2011 and 2013, after that serving a term on the city's planning, programming and zoning board.

He was the executive director of downtown business advocacy group Main Street Waterloo from 2016 until 2017, when he took his current position with Experience Waterloo, then called the Waterloo Convention and Tourism Bureau.

In 2020, he appended his name along with other community leaders to a letter calling for a new insignia to replace the Waterloo Police Department's logo as well as other changes within the police department designed to alleviate what the authors called a "history of tension with the Black community." Later that year, Hall served on the city's police logo redesign committee.

Hall noted his big issues are "economic development, protecting our community's most vulnerable populations, criminal justice reform and matters of diversity, equity and inclusion," noting the county has "serious work to do in order to live up to our fullest potential."

Specifically, he told The Courier the recent "particularly divisive local election" for City Council motivated him to run for office again. But he also pointed to issues like the handling of the sale of the county-owned Country View nursing facility in 2018, which added nearly $4 million to the county's operating funds but which Hall said had fallen into disrepair from neglect; the unwillingness of supervisors to let the health department hire another epidemiologist during the coronavirus pandemic; and what he called "the lack of a community-engaged strategic plan."

"It's not just the deterioration of the physical structures but a deterioration of government," he said. "We just have to be better. We can't build our fortunes off of a failure to make basic, necessary investments."

Hall also debuted a website, TavisHall.com, which features the slogan "Pride Driven Progress" and the Democratic primary election date of June 7.

Hall's website also quotes former Waterloo city councilors Tom Powers and Willie Mae Wright as supporting his campaign: "Tavis cares about this community in a way that all leaders should," Powers is quoted as saying. "Tavis has been ready to lead for a long time, and I am excited to have him step up," Wright added.

If elected, Hall would be the lone Black member on the all-white board in a county that is nearly 10% Black.

Two of five county supervisors are up for re-election this year: Dan Trelka, the board's lone Republican, and current board chair Craig White, a Democrat. Neither have said whether they plan to seek re-election. Trelka, elected in 2018, would be seeking his second four-year term. White, who first took office in 2002 and has spent 20 years on the board, would be seeking his sixth term.

Candidates may officially file for local offices up for election this year between March 7 and March 25, according to Grant Veeder, the county auditor. Partisan candidates like county supervisors must be nominated at their party's primary or at a later convention. Each party is only allowed to nominate up to the number of seats up for election.

