Task force delivers recommendations for making Cedar Falls more inclusive

CEDAR FALLS – The Racial Equity Task Force has made recommendations it believes Cedar Falls city officials should consider enacting to ensure inclusion is instilled within a community that is becoming more and more diverse.

One recommendation, included within a report submitted last week by the task force, is the investment in a new city position and external expertise. Another is requesting the city establish a Cedar Falls Equity Committee of citizens who would work with officials, boards and commissions in continuing to advance the work of the task force.

On Monday, the City Council heard more about the six months of work and conversation that went into the report from two task force members, Paul Lee, director of St. Stephen the Witness Catholic Student Center, and Lisa Sesterhenn, Black Hawk County public health planner, and asked questions about the recommendations and overall process.

“Yes, we can put together bright individuals to serve on a committee, but these individuals come from a wide array of backgrounds and they have other commitments, so this process, if going to be done successfully, is going to need organizational capacity and infrastructure,” said Lee. “That could mean hiring city staff. It could be bringing on outside expertise that can really drill down into the data and other tools to help our city truly be one that is equitable for everyone.”

In its report, the task force urges the city’s governing body to follow up on the recommendations during its upcoming goal-setting sessions and circle back around to the task force to continue the dialogue, and offer explanation for why certain recommendations may or may not have been considered.

The 24-page document was crafted by the 11-member task force, which included community leaders and two councilors, Frank Darrah and Kelly Dunn, that was broken down into three subcommittees focused on education, housing and policing. Early in the process, two community development specialists from Iowa State University were brought on board as facilitators.

The subcommittees came up with a number of findings and niche recommendations. Education subcommittee members found there to be variances for race and ethnicity in how, and how often, students are disciplined, and also in attendance.

“The district recognizes that it’s not enough to say, ‘the data just is what it is,’ but they recognize that trauma, systemic issues that perpetuate inequities, and bias all play a role in who succeeds and who is at risk of being left behind,” said Sesterhenn.

Housing subcommittee members came to the realization that past policies and practices may have contributed to a city with limited affordable housing options for everyone, and communities with limited diversity.

“Did you know that there’s a website that you can go to, where you can actually pull up copies of restrictive covenants that existed in Black Hawk County?” Sesterhenn said. “Covenants that, along with specifying how many trees to plant, or whether you can add a shed or not, also specified that only Caucasians can live in the neighborhood, or that quote: Real estate shall not be sold, rented or occupied to any Negro, or Indian, or persons of African, Chinese, and Japanese race and nationality.”

These covenants were in effect during most people’s parents’ lifetime, she pointed out. And as a result, one of the recommendations is to bring about housing variety by completing an assessment of housing needs.

In addition, it was requested that educational messaging and outreach be crafted for landlords and citizens so that they understand the connection between housing and the health of cities, one that plays a role in “students showing up for school ready to learn, and workers able to reach their full potential.”

In regards to policing, Lee said the subcommittee was surprised to learn about training that had been taking place for 25 years, for instance, for “undoing racism,” and “some of the other endeavors that the police department has been doing for decades that simply no one else knows about.”

He said one focus is on operations within the department, but continuing to promote training that help officers, who may or may not have had a background in embracing other cultures, “identify the prejudices that all of us carry and how to not have that play out into their professional work as a member of our police department.”

Lee also noted that a change to the policing complaint process is needed because it involves citizens having to visit the public safety building.

“How insensitive is that, if someone has a complaint about public safety, to tell them that the only place they can go is to the exact place that they have an issue with?” Lee said.

Other broader recommendations within the report include developing a Cedar Falls Equity Vision and Plan, and city officials “being a partner for transformative change” by partnering with other entities, such as the county, school district, University of Northern Iowa, and Grow Cedar Valley, because, as Lee put it, it is not enough to just throw money at the problem.

Mayor Rob Green asked in February that the task force be formed to address the long-term challenges that came to light in part because of a 24/7 Wall St. article in 2018 naming the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area the worst in the country for Black Americans to live.

