Take two: Cedar Falls council to try to sort through voted-down capital improvements program

CEDAR FALLS — Here we go again.
Members of the City Council will sit down with administration and finance staff Tuesday to see if an acceptable version of its capital improvements program can be ironed out. Officials are regrouping after a final draft was unexpectedly shot down by the council in 4-3 vote Jan. 3.
Discussion will take place during the council’s 5:45 p.m. standing committee meeting at City Hall, 220 Clay St. That will be followed by the council’s 7 p.m. regular meeting. A special meeting had been expected in the days prior to the regular meeting, but Mayor Rob Green said “several” council members were not available.
Instead, the council has 65 minutes to try to sort out the issues before the item is slated to be voted on for a second time during the 7 p.m. meeting.
The voted-down version included $459.64 million in estimated costs for 212 tentative one-time projects and initiatives during fiscal years 2023 through 2028. The expenses are covered by a variety of funding sources and don’t all fall squarely on the city’s shoulders.
Between Jan. 3 and Thursday, the day the agenda was released, the council had given feedback to staff and suggested additional changes, according to city documents. Councilors had discussed the CIP in committee Dec. 19 and used the opportunity to only request a few changes – none of which had any real significance – to the draft document.
The capital improvements program is used in the formulating of the proposed annual budget and property tax rate.
The proposed major changes to be discussed are:
- Move $100,000 from the current fiscal year to 2024 for a feasibility study for a possible parking structure in the downtown. It’s not expected to be contracted before July 1. The expense is slated to be covered with downtown tax increment financing district proceeds.
- Move $2.5 million in fiscal year 2024 to fiscal years 2025 and 2026 for the construction of a parking structure because the feasibility study has not yet been conducted and that will lend “more accurate” information about the possible structure and costs. The total cost is estimated at $20.4 million and would be covered by downtown tax increment financing.
- Cut $500,000 in economic development funds from the original contribution to the University of Northern Iowa’s UNI-Dome renovation, bringing it from $3 million to $2.5 million. The $500,000 would be reallocated to a new swimming facility planned by Cedar Falls Community Schools, replacing a contribution of $500,000 in general obligation bonds. That would keep the contribution to the facility at the $8 million requested by swimming supporters and the school district.
- Lower the funding for updates to zoning code and the city’s comprehensive plan from $150,000 in fiscal years 2024 and 2025 to $75,000 each. In the subsequent years, funding also would go from $150,000 to $25,000. All of the funding comes out of general revenues. It would limit possible action to merely reviewing code without funds to take on any new initiatives, documents indicate. A similar instance was a big sticking point for the College Hill Partnership last year when funding was removed and the nonprofit had been expecting a future update in its sector of town.
- Remove $191,510 in general obligation bonds that is part of the city’s application for a Destination Iowa grant with Waterloo. It had been covering expenses for bridge lighting, but apparently that’s not an allowable expense under the program guidelines.
- Postpone funding on self-contained breathing apparatus replacement for firefighters from fiscal year 2024 to fiscal year 2027 to limit general obligation bond spending in 2024. It’s not expected to be needed until 2027.
