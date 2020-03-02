Taiber not running for Cedar Falls council seat as five candidates file

CEDAR FALLS — The slate has been set for a March 24 special election on a City Council at-large seat, and the man now in the position won't be running.
"I chose not to run," said Nick Taiber, who was appointed by the council to the fill the vacancy in January. "I won't rule it out in the future, but at least in the present I have to prioritize my life in other ways."
Taiber emphasized that he has loved serving on the council, but cited a "nasty" climate fueled by controversy over the city's use of public safety officers. PSOs are cross-trained police officers and firefighters who can serve in either division of Cedar Falls' public safety department. "I even fear at times for my own safety," he said.
Five people filed for the seat vacated by Rob Green when he became Cedar Falls' mayor Jan. 2. After Taiber was appointed, residents submitted a petition to force a special election. Candidates had to gather signatures and file nominating petitions by Friday.
Kelly Dunn, T.J. Frein, Fred Perryman, Penny Popp and LeaAnn Saul will be on the ballot. Whoever is elected will finish the remainder of the term on the at-large position, which ends Dec. 31, 2021.
Dunn is a licensed practical nurse, Frein is a officer with the Waterloo police department, Perryman is an assistant manager with Blain's Farm and Fleet, Popp is the president and founding member of the South Main and Greenhill Corridor Neighborhood Association, and Saul is the chairwoman of the Black Hawk County Republican Party.
Taiber heard encouragement to run and moved forward with the process, but said whether or not to become a candidate "was weighing on me for a long time."
You have free articles remaining.
"It was a game-day decision. I had collected signatures," he said.
Taiber had run in November for the council's other at-large seat but was defeated in a December runoff election by Dave Sires. With the number of candidates vying for the position this time, Taiber suggested this race could also lead to a runoff. If he ran and was successful, another election would be looming in the fall of 2021.
"For me, it would be an overwhelming proposition," he said, on top of family and work commitments. "It's a challenging task even for people with time, and I don't have the time."
Taiber previously served eight years in the same seat he currently occupies, choosing to step down at the end of 2017. Council members had "a pretty unified vision," he said, of what they wanted for the city of Cedar Falls during those first terms.
"But now it's embroiled in disputes and really kind of ugly," said Taiber. He suggested council members "take a lot of heat" for doing what they believe is right and in the best interest of citizens and the city.
"Really, it's a thankless environment that we're working in now. I really applaud those who are willing to stand up for reason and principle," he added, rather than "succumb to more emotional feelings that are being expressed."
Taiber said his "greatest hope" is that a candidate who is "not a single-issue voter or beholden to a group" will win the election. "There are people out there who are independently-minded and can get this job done."