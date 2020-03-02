Taiber not running for Cedar Falls council seat as five candidates file

Taiber heard encouragement to run and moved forward with the process, but said whether or not to become a candidate "was weighing on me for a long time."

"It was a game-day decision. I had collected signatures," he said.

Taiber had run in November for the council's other at-large seat but was defeated in a December runoff election by Dave Sires. With the number of candidates vying for the position this time, Taiber suggested this race could also lead to a runoff. If he ran and was successful, another election would be looming in the fall of 2021.

"For me, it would be an overwhelming proposition," he said, on top of family and work commitments. "It's a challenging task even for people with time, and I don't have the time."

Taiber previously served eight years in the same seat he currently occupies, choosing to step down at the end of 2017. Council members had "a pretty unified vision," he said, of what they wanted for the city of Cedar Falls during those first terms.

"But now it's embroiled in disputes and really kind of ugly," said Taiber. He suggested council members "take a lot of heat" for doing what they believe is right and in the best interest of citizens and the city.