Tabled fireworks ban comes back up for consideration by Waterloo City Council

WATERLOO — A fireworks ban previously tabled by Waterloo City Council will be considered again Monday.
Waterloo officials voted 4-3 to push back the proposal at a March 15 meeting after City Council member Dave Boesen suggested joining forces with nearby cities. Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart said he would reach out to other municipalities, but acknowledged it could be difficult to negotiate given Waterloo’s mixed past with fireworks ordinances.
After Iowa law changed in 2017 to allow fireworks to be sold and used, Waterloo officials banned the use of the explosives. The city then decided in 2019 to allow fireworks use. Council members strengthened limitations with new fireworks rules passed in August 2020.
The current rules let people set off fireworks July 3-5 annually. They can be used from noon to 11 p.m. July 4 and from noon to 10 p.m. on July 3 and 5.
Boesen recommended partnerships with Cedar Falls and Evansdale. Cedar Falls does not allow fireworks use, and Evansdale lets people shoot them off during designated days.
The newest fireworks ban was first discussed at a March 1 work session. The majority of council members supported the measure, citing rowdy fireworks, billowing smoke and rule-breaking residents last summer.
City Council member Margaret Klein — who introduced the ordinance — said the explosives can trigger people, scare pets and cause breathing problems for people with asthma. She said she heard from a constituent whose 8-year-old son with autism screams when he hears unexpected loud noises. She said she worried about children getting injured or killed in accidents.
Jonathan Grieder, another council member, said he and other parents struggle to get their kids to sleep during fireworks. City Council member Pat Morrissey previously criticized the ban for hanging “forbidden fruit” in front of residents. State law allows fireworks to be sold in Waterloo, but the ban would prevent people from using products they buy.
Sharon Juon, another council member, said people should opt for professional shows rather than setting off their own explosives.
“We’ve tried to be responsible, we’ve tried to give the people that love fireworks a chance, and too many of them have just ignored that,” Juon said.
Council members Klein, Grieder and Juon voted against postponing the measure at the March 15 meeting.
Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said the likelihood of catching people shooting off fireworks and having cooperative witness is “low.” He said officers are “stretched very, very thin” with heightened service calls near Fourth of July.
In 2019, the city saw 320 calls for service about fireworks. In 2020, there were 686 calls related to the explosives. Only one citation was issued. The data includes calls that fall outside the partial window of legality July 3-5.
People who want to attend or speak at the Waterloo City Council meeting can register online or contact the Clerk’s Office. The meeting will be held virtually at 5:30 p.m. Monday on video platform Zoom.