Tabled fireworks ban comes back up for consideration by Waterloo City Council

The newest fireworks ban was first discussed at a March 1 work session. The majority of council members supported the measure, citing rowdy fireworks, billowing smoke and rule-breaking residents last summer.

City Council member Margaret Klein — who introduced the ordinance — said the explosives can trigger people, scare pets and cause breathing problems for people with asthma. She said she heard from a constituent whose 8-year-old son with autism screams when he hears unexpected loud noises. She said she worried about children getting injured or killed in accidents.

Jonathan Grieder, another council member, said he and other parents struggle to get their kids to sleep during fireworks. City Council member Pat Morrissey previously criticized the ban for hanging “forbidden fruit” in front of residents. State law allows fireworks to be sold in Waterloo, but the ban would prevent people from using products they buy.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sharon Juon, another council member, said people should opt for professional shows rather than setting off their own explosives.

“We’ve tried to be responsible, we’ve tried to give the people that love fireworks a chance, and too many of them have just ignored that,” Juon said.