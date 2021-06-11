T.J. Frein announces second run for CF Council, would unwind PSO department

He’s broadly in favor of the city’s visioning plans for downtown and College Hill, but he would prefer council convince businesses to reinvest in their properties through tax incentives, as well as get the University of Northern Iowa on record with specific action items to support the plan, particularly related to increasing parking.

“The plan is great,” Frein said. “College Hill is in desperate need of something.”

But he disagrees with allowing fewer parking stalls per residential unit.

“To me, it doesn’t make any sense to go to half a stall per bedroom because some people don’t own cars,” he said.

Nevertheless, he said it wouldn’t affect an overall vote on the plans.

“Parking is a concern — it’s always going to be,” Frein said. “But as a whole, to see the potential of what this could look like start to finish was appealing to me.”

He’s also concerned the city’s newly created Racial Equity Task Force was formed “without a goal” and could be folded into the city’s Human Rights Commission if that commission was given a bigger budget. He noted the commission’s current budget of $1,500 works out to around “53 cents annually per racial minority,” according to his math.