System update to cause Friday morning service outage for a few thousand CFU customers

CEDAR FALLS -- The relocation of a fiber optic cable in conjunction with construction at the intersection of South Main Street and Greenhill Road will cause a Cedar Falls Utilities communications services outage in portions of southern Cedar Falls early Friday morning.

The work has been scheduled overnight to minimize customer disruption, according to CFU. Crews will begin work at 12:01 a.m. Friday and work is scheduled to be finished by 6 a.m.

A map of the affected areas is available online at cfu.net.

Cedar Falls, UNI reaffirm good relationship, goal to revitalize College Hill Cedar Falls City Council and University of Northern Iowa officials met for a joint work session Monday night.

About 1,300 customers in the southeastern portion of the city will lose television, internet and phone service while the fiber relocation is completed.

The area is generally bordered by U.S. Highway 58 on the west; Rownd Street to the east; University Avenue to the north; and Greenhill Road to the south.

An additional 2,600 customers in the southwestern portion of the city will lose television service during the fiber work. Internet and phone service will remain available. The area is generally bordered by University Ave. to the north and stretches into much of southern Cedar Falls.

Customers may direct questions to the CFU Help Desk at 319-268-5221.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0