WATERLOO — State Sen. Annette Sweeney and Tracy Freese have both been here before.
But only Sweeney is hoping for the same outcome.
Sweeney, of Alden, is once again facing Freese, of Dike, to represent Iowa Senate District 25 on Nov. 6.
Both agree the race has been a friendly one.
“She and I saw each other in the parades, hashed out how our days are going,” Sweeney said. “We always kept it pretty amiable.”
“We have just seriously been on the ground knocking doors and talking to people, and she’s been working hard too, I know she has,” Freese said. “We get along fine — it’s been a pleasure, to be honest.”
Sweeney previously won the matchup in a special election April 10, besting Freese with 56 percent of the vote.
Iowa Senate District 25 includes all of Grundy and Hardin counties as well as portions of Butler and Story counties — the same area that makes up House Districts 49 and 50. In Butler County it includes Aplington, Parkersburg, New Hartford and Shell Rock plus Ripley, Jefferson, Shell Rock, Beaver, Albion and Monroe townships.
The special election in April was to replace Sen. Bill Dix, who resigned in disgrace March 12 after photos and video were published showing the married Republican kissing a lobbyist in a bar.
Sweeney, 60, raises cattle with her husband, Dave, near Alden and runs a database business for cattle buyers. She served in the Iowa House from 2009 to 2012. In November, she was appointed by President Donald Trump as state rural development director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, but she resigned that position to run for office. She is a member of the South Fork Watershed Alliance; her husband is a board member.
She didn’t get much time in the Senate. She took her seat shortly before the Legislature adjourned May 5. But she said her constituents can rely on her record from her time in the House.
“By my history, I will be one of the most hardest-working legislators in the Iowa Senate,” Sweeney said.
She said one of her priorities will be to take the work she and her husband have done on the Watershed Alliance and expand that statewide, beginning with bringing people in from the National Laboratory for Agriculture and the Environment to make presentations to legislators.
“We live here. We want to have our water clean,” Sweeney said. “I want to leave this to my kids and grandkids.”
She said she’s looking forward to speaking with school administrators to find out educational needs, noting education “takes up over half of our budget in the state.” She also wants to work on broadband connectivity and wastewater systems, and fix — but not reverse — Iowa’s privatized Medicaid system.
“I don’t see how we can go back, because it wasn’t working that way,” she said, noting Medicaid costs kept rising, taking money from other parts of the budget.
In June, Sweeney was challenged in the Republican primary by Chad Buss but won nearly 83 percent of the vote. Freese was not challenged in the Democratic primary.
Republicans outnumber Democrats in the district nearly 2-to-1. There are 16,285 Republicans voters registered compared with 8,256 Democrats. There are also 15,106 registered voters not affiliated with any party.
The district hasn’t always been Republican held, however. As recently as 2010, the seat was won by Democrat Daryl Beall with 54 percent of the vote. That, however, also was a year when Democrats had control of the Iowa Senate.
Freese, 35, lives in Dike with her husband, Ben, and their three children. She owns an online marketing company, works as an estate planner and is an adjunct instructor at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo. She holds the titles of chairperson of the Grundy County Democratic Central Committee and treasurer of the Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Foundation, and is a member of both the League of Women Voters and Citizens for Community Improvement.
“I swear, I do sleep at night,” Freese joked.
She said she disagrees with Sweeney that the state should keep its current Medicaid system.
“I think the system was fixed, but it wasn’t broken — and now it’s broken,” Freese said. “I have a big problem with shareholders dictating care. Profits before people is not what I want to see.”
She said she also hears from constituents about public education funding and collective bargaining for public employees, which majority Republicans weakened in 2017.
“The teachers’ (Iowa State Education) Association endorsed me and are really fighting back for their right to public bargaining,” Freese said.
Freese also noted this election is different from the voters’ vibe in 2016: At a recent forum in Nevada, people told Freese “they don’t want to hear anything divisive,” she said.
“We’re all fighting for a lot of the same dinner-table issues. We all want people to have better jobs and higher wages,” she said.
Both said they’d fight for their district.
“I’m a solid rural Iowan,” Sweeney said. “Living through the ‘80s and farming in the ‘80s and making it work then, that’s what drives my passion for why I want to run for office and why I want to be a voice for rural Iowa.”
“I’m a working mom — I’m fighting for people like me, families who are maybe dual-income households, and I’m trying to say, ‘Hey, we should be represented too,’” Freese said. “Affordable day care, transportation concerns — these are all things I would represent. We don’t want to work three jobs. We want to work one.”
