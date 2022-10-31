Sweeney and Cox battle for Senate District 27

WATERLOO – Two women are vying for the position of state senator in Iowa Senate District 27.

Annette Sweeney and Sam Cox are running in the district that spans from northwest Black Hawk County, down to the border of Poweshiek and Mahaska counties, and west to Hardin County.

Sweeney, 64, of Buckeye, is a Republican senator for District 25, which before redistricting covered southwest of Waverly all the way southwest to below Ames.

She previously served in the Iowa House from 2009 to 2013. She also worked as the state director of rural development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, but turned to a Senate campaign when a special election arose after Bill Dix of Shell Rock resigned in 2018.

She used to farm row crops and raise purebred Angus cattle feed stock in Buckeye. She stays involved with farming as the vice-chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee. Sweeney is also chair for the natural resources and environment committee and said if re-elected, wants to continue to share what Iowa farmers are doing in regards to water quality.

“Secretary Mike Naig is doing a great job, but we need to make sure we keep that voice out there for farmers to see what they’re doing, because a little speculation has been happening when the government tells us what to do,” Sweeney said. “I want to make sure it’s out there and encourage farmers to do the great things they’re doing.”

Another main goal for Sweeney is to address maternal health in rural areas. She said she would like to continue working on the More Options for Maternal Support bill. The MOMS bill would require the department of human services to create a program that would support nonprofits that provide pregnancy support services to “promote healthy pregnancies and childbirth,” according to the bill.

“We have maternal health deserts in our rural areas, and we need maternal health regions and to only have somebody drive an hour or less to get maternal health care,” Sweeney said. “If we have those places to do that, and also include pediatric care at the same time, I think that will be a boost to our small towns in rural Iowa.”

She also said she wants to “make sure parents have a voice in their child’s education,” referring to materials children and teachers use in the classroom.

“Some of the things that are being taught are contrary to parents’ beliefs, and that was showing people that you need to look at what’s going on in your children’s education,” Sweeney said. As for the Iowa school voucher bill that would divert money from public school to private schools, Sweeney said she was the only Senate Republican to vote against it.

One of the goals she accomplished, and one reason she ran for office, was because of “unfair taxation” for farms in relation to inheritance taxes.

“I am engraved into our rural lifestyle,” Sweeney said. “I believe in our small towns, our small schools and the people that are residents here. And I take that voice to the Capitol every day.”

Sam Cox, 53, of Grinnell, is the owner of two coffee shops in the Grinnell area. She is running on the Democratic ticket.

She said the main reason she is running is because Sweeney was unopposed.

“I don’t believe in a shoo-in because no one else wants (to run),” Cox said. “I think we all deserve a choice.”

Like Sweeney, Cox does not support the voucher bill, but she doesn’t agree with the scrutiny she wants to instill over schools.

“I trust and have faith in our education system to teach children what’s necessary,” she said. “There’s nobody looking over my shoulder to do my job.”

On her website, she stated she would increase funding for public schools, increase starting pay and retirement benefits for teachers and provide more supplies and resources “for the good of all our children.”

Another focus for Cox is expanding mental health care. She says Iowa is at the bottom of the list of states for mental health bed capacity.

“There’s so many people in crisis these days … and we need a health care system they rely on,” she said. “We are just not doing enough.”

She had similar thoughts on women’s reproductive health care issues, saying, “If you don’t want the end result to be an abortion, you have to provide something else to reduce that number.” Some ideas she threw out were providing free contraceptives and free health screenings.

Cox said although she didn’t grow up on a farm, she is committed to listening to farmers about their issues.

“We all need a seat at the table and need to be represented,” she said. “I’m just as capable of having a conversation and being able to problem-solve like any other person.”