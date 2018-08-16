WATERLOO — Waterloo is an international example of immigration integration.
So Suzana Axeheim, a Swedish member of parliament, came to Waterloo this week to study that success. Sweden has seen a large influx of immigrants in recent years.
She her husband, Jonas, a major in the Swedish Army, came at the invitation of retired Major Gen. Evan “Curly” Hultman, whom they befriended after a meeting in Madrid, Spain, three years ago.
“This is a country of immigrants, and Europe is changing,” Axeheim said. “Everything is changing because we have refugees, we have immigrants, and we have new immigrants that came to us in the last 10 years.”
Europe, and Sweden in particular, faces challenges from that increase. Axeheim wanted to learn how other countries are dealing with immigration.
Waterloo is a prime example of successfully integrating immigrants, from Ireland and Italy early in the 20th century to Bosnia, Myanmar and Liberia in recent years.
The key, according to Axeheim, is allowing immigrants to work.
In Sweden, immigrants can’t work legally until they become full citizens.
“As an immigrant in Sweden, there are so many rules. ... You’re not allowed to get a job, you’re not allowed to do a lot of things,” Axeheim said. “It can take years until you can start to work, and that’s not healthy; that’s not healthy for the person, and it’s not healthy for the country.”
A key interest is integrating women from Syria and the Middle East, who for cultural reasons are closely tied to the family’s home.
“They are not allowed to go out, and even if they are allowed to go out, the system doesn’t allow them,” Axeheim said.
She’s started a pilot project to give immigrants education, context and jobs.
“It’s good for them, it’s good for the society, it’s good for the economy,” Axeheim said.
On Sept. 9, Axeheim again faces the voters.
“I should be at home now, but it’s not often that you are invited by a two-star major general,” Axeheim said.
Her party favors people working. She opposes welfare for people who choose not to work.
“The Swedish system is famous all over the world, and it’s a very good system, but it’s built upon the people are honest, and today it doesn’t work,” Axeheim said. “I think education is the key to everything.”
While they were in Waterloo they also visited the John Deere Museum, the Grout Museum, SingleSpeed Brewing Co. and later the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
