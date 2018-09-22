WATERLOO -- Rep. Eric Swalwell D-Calif., a possible presidential contender in 2020, visited Waterloo Saturday morning.
He came to help campaign for Democrats in the area including Abby Finkenauer who is running against Rep. Rod Blum for the First Iowa Congressional District.
“We’ve got a great candidate in Abby Finkenauer,” Swalwell said. “I’m excited for her candidacy.”
Swalwell was born in Sac City. His family moved to Algona where his father was the police chief, until he was 6 when they moved to the West Coast.
The Black Hawk County Democrats hosted him at a coffee and conversation event where he spoke with Democrats about Iowa races.
“I think it’s an election about what can we protect,” Swalwell said. “We want to protect healthcare for people that are seeing it gutted right now, where their premiums are up right now or they’re being gouged for having a preexisting conditions.”
Wallets and the nation as whole also need to be protected, he said.
“We want to protect the Democracy from corruption, from outside interference,” Swalwell said. “The outside influence of money keeps us from finding consensus on issues that we have consensus on, whether it’s reducing the cost of prescription drugs, making sure we pass background checks for gun safety.”
He thinks those issues are on the minds of many Americans right now, Swalwell said.
“Overwhelm the ballot box with new voters,” Swalwell said to help reestablish Democrats in states where Republicans have complete control of state legislatures. “We can vote our way out of all of these problems.”
Swalwell’s worked with a lot campaigns in Iowa, he said.
“I think from the top of the ticket all the way down in Iowa you’ve got a strong and high caliber candidates, you’ve got energetic volunteers, and you have an engaged electorate,” Swalwell said. “That’s all a recipe for a new direction for Iowa.”
Swalwell isn’t confirming his presidential bid yet.
“I’m considering running,” Swalwell said. “I’m going to wait until after the midterms. I think the most important thing I can do is go to bed the night before the election and say that I’ve done everything I can to help us change the course of the country.”
The future for the United States needs to be a page forward, he said.
“My experience growing up in Iowa and, seeing two parents chase the American dream working hard believing that their son can be the first in the family to go to college and that hard work leads up to something, that idea of America has wrecking ball being taken to it right now by this president,” Swalwell said. “I have a vision for the country. I have the experience to defend it when it’s under attack. I think the energy and collaboration that it would need to heal and do big and good again.”
But, he doesn’t want to ahead of himself. “There are still 45 days to go and we’re putting all we can to that,” Swalwell said.
