WATERLOO — Waterloo Regional Airport users want to fly local but desire improved service and destinations.
Results of a survey conducted this year by a Grow Cedar Valley volunteer committee found more than 92% of respondents said they would increase their travel from Waterloo with improved air service.
The online survey, which garnered 1,100 participants, also found more than 64% of the respondents said a western or southern connection would increase their likelihood of using the Waterloo airport, which currently offers commercial connections only to Chicago.
About 56% of survey participants indicated flight opportunities at ALO are of high or very high importance to them and their businesses.
“That survey was just part of our efforts to gauge where the community was at,” said committee member David Deeds. “There’s interest in having more air service. I think people would like to see the airport be successful.”
Deeds and David Beaty both served on the Grow Cedar Valley Air Service Working Group, which was created to help the city and airport maximize the economic benefit of the airport, primarily focused on commercial air service.
The two were encouraged by the large number of survey responses.
“One of the major things that came out of that (survey) was the dependence on air service growth for our economic development process and the employees we would attract to feed that growth,” Beaty said. “Being in the flyover country, it’s hard to attract folks to us, especially if we have limited air service.”
You have free articles remaining.
Beaty noted the Cedar Valley’s air service isn’t bad; it just needs more frequent options and a second destination to be better.
“If we are serious about growing our air service availability by increasing the number of flights, we have to do a better job of marketing the services here,” he said.
Adding 10 to 15 more passengers per flight would ensure full flights at all times and make it more likely for American Airlines to add another flight. The committee is also hoping to raise money for air service guarantees to entice another flight.
Deeds noted the Air Service Working Group was able to raise money to hire an air service consultant in August who is helping meet with airlines about improved service and a second destination, mostly likely Dallas.
“We’ve had some great support form various organizations, businesses around the community,” he said.
It’s likely that American Airlines will continue to be the sole commercial air service provider in Waterloo for the next two years. American was the only airline submitting a bid through the essential air service program to serve Waterloo with a continuation of the two daily flights. That proposal is still pending federal approval.
Meanwhile, Beaty said he’s hoping the airport in Waterloo can generate a more regional feel.
“We need to think about the airport not as Waterloo but as the Cedar Valley airport,” he said, noting the Cedar Rapids airport changed its name to the Eastern Iowa Airport even though it is still a city-owned facility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.