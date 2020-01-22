Supporters seek more time for overnight warming center

WATERLOO — Supporters of an overnight emergency shelter are urging the city leaders not to close it for fire code violations until a new location can be found.
Supporters of the Waterloo Warming Center lobbied City Council members Tuesday in support of the operation, which opened Jan. 6 at Jubilee United Methodist Church Freedom Center, 1621 E. Fourth St.
Members of the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously earlier in the day to ask the city to give more time to the center, which was opened by a coalition of social service agencies and staffed by volunteers.
Supervisor Chris Schwartz, who has been heavily involved in the center, called it “ridiculous and inhumane on the city’s part” to expected a new location could be found by Friday, which had been a stated deadline.
Waterloo Fire Rescue has said the warming center, which operates from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily, is in clear violation of fire codes, which require a commercial building being used for residential purposes to have a sprinkler system.
Fire Chief Pat Treloar said he’s been meeting with the warming center committee on possible solutions and had indicated the center could stay open past Friday if another location is actively in the works.
“If there’s a plan in place by Friday we’ll look at extending a short period of time past Friday,” Treloar said. “We are hopeful that (another location) pans out. They will not be able to stay in the current location.”
Jay Nardini, supporter of the center, was among several residents asking City Council members for additional time to find a better location.
“I would think that the likelihood of someone being injured by a fire at that facility is far less than the likelihood of someone either suffering severe frostbite or freezing to death in this terrible weather,” he said.
Nardini is a member of the Hawkeye Community College board of trustees and has asked the college administration to look at allowing the warming center in the former HCC Metro Center building at 844 W. Fourth St.
Council members were split on whether they should override the fire marshal’s ruling, although it was unclear whether they even had that authority.
“It would very much advocate I would like the current station to stay open until a suitable replacement can be found,” said Councilman Jonathan Grieder. “It fulfills a political belief that I’ve always had, informed by my faith, to do the best we can for the most we can as often as we can.”
But Councilman Dave Boesen, a former Waterloo fire marshal, said he was concerned about looking the other way when a code violation is noticed.
“Once you deviate from the code, once you make an exception in any code, you own that deviation or that exception,” Boesen said. “Anything that happens you open yourself up for the liability — personal liability on the person that decided to make that deviation and the city to liability.”
Boesen suggested the basement of the Black Hawk County Courthouse should be an option, especially given its location in downtown.
“It’s large. It would only be open from 8 o’clock at night until 7 o’clock in the morning. It’s sprinkled. It has a fire alarm system,” Boesen said. “It would meet all the needs for a temporary solution until we can find a permanent fix for the problem.”
Mayor Quentin Hart said he’s lost sleep over the situation since he learned about it last week and urged people not to demonize fire officials and city staff.
“I’m just hoping and praying that we can find a very good solution where … they’re in a safer environment.” he said.
The warming center is a low-barrier overnight shelter essentially designed to accept people who have been turned away from traditional homeless shelters because they are intoxicated or exhausted limits elsewhere.
Schwartz said organizers modeled the operation after similar shelters in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Dubuque, which also operate in unsprinkled commercial buildings.
Treloar said he’s reached out to fire officials in those communities and suggested some of those warming centers might be operating outside the knowledge of fire officials. He noted some fire departments will allow overflow shelters to operate under strict guidelines during high usage times.
“The difference here is this is not an overflow shelter,” Treloar said. “It is a facility with an opening date and an end date.”