Supporters seek more time for overnight warming center

Jay Nardini, supporter of the center, was among several residents asking City Council members for additional time to find a better location.

“I would think that the likelihood of someone being injured by a fire at that facility is far less than the likelihood of someone either suffering severe frostbite or freezing to death in this terrible weather,” he said.

Nardini is a member of the Hawkeye Community College board of trustees and has asked the college administration to look at allowing the warming center in the former HCC Metro Center building at 844 W. Fourth St.

Council members were split on whether they should override the fire marshal’s ruling, although it was unclear whether they even had that authority.

“It would very much advocate I would like the current station to stay open until a suitable replacement can be found,” said Councilman Jonathan Grieder. “It fulfills a political belief that I’ve always had, informed by my faith, to do the best we can for the most we can as often as we can.”

But Councilman Dave Boesen, a former Waterloo fire marshal, said he was concerned about looking the other way when a code violation is noticed.