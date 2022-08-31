Supporters of latest proposed CF downtown zoning change now need supermajority to enact it

CEDAR FALLS – Three city councilors have pushed for changes to the new downtown zoning code since being on the wrong end of a November vote to adopt it into law.

The most recently proposed revision — to add back site plan reviews by the City Council and Planning Zoning Commission for any floor expansion or residential addition for existing buildings downtown – became more difficult to enact last week.

The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-4 last Wednesday against the City Council’s petition, meaning the change will require a supermajority, five members of the council instead of four, to enact.

A fourth councilor, Dustin Ganfield, initially favored the change, and told The Courier on Tuesday he still plans to support it.

“I still think we need more community oversight,” said Ganfield, saying transparency is needed because the new code is in its “infancy.”

But getting that fifth vote will be the challenge.

Officials backing the new city code believe the requirements are more “black and white” and the additional review is not necessary, addressing some developers’ frustrations over the city’s slow process.

Under the new code, the city is entirely reliant on its paid staff to decide whether a project gets the green light.

“I believe we have a tremendous Planning and Zoning Commission who have the credentials, do the research and have the debate needed to come to the right decision,” said Councilor Gil Schultz, who was among the trio of councilors to vote against sending the petition for the proposed change to the commission.

Like Ganfield, he plans to stick with his previous vote and anticipates dissenting against the proposed amendment.

“I want to assure that we’re helping developers, whether it’s a home owners or business owners, move their projects forward. They’ve been slowed down in the past because they don’t know what the requirements are,” Schultz said. “We need to stop knit-picking these projects.”

The council will likely vote on that amendment at its meeting Sept. 6.

Since November, the three city councilors, Daryl Kruse, Susan deBuhr and Dave Sires, have rallied behind proposed changes having largely to do with parking.

The push for the review of site plans led the commission to support the public review of site plans for proposed new buildings in the downtown commercial areas.

But this latest petition to expand the scope of those reviews to floor expansions and residential additional was one step too far for the majority of the commission. Some want to let the code be put into play longer before deciding whether to make tweaks.

“None of the planning documents are ideal or perfect, and we have discussed that we can revisit this document at any point in time, and take a year, and see where some of the gaps might be and what needs to be revised, edited, deleted, or added,” said Commissioner Oksana Grybovych Hafermann, who was among the five dissenting votes. “But at this point of time there’s a lot of work that has gone into this (code) and I personally think that we should move forward with what the Planning and Zoning Commission has put forward.”

The zoning code was drawn up and debated over the course of 2020 and 2021. The actual “vision” document for downtown was finalized at the end of 2019 after hours of public outreach sessions.