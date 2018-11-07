WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors is balking at financing new software to manage countywide dispatch and public safety records.
Board members voted 4-1 Tuesday to table a request to commit to selling up to $3 million in bonds to pay for the new software utilized by city, county and private public safety agencies.
Supervisor Frank Magsamen voted against delaying the vote because he said the E-911 board, which can’t sell general obligations bonds on its own to finance the system, needs the commitment before it seeks proposals from software vendors.
“The funding source, I think, could come afterwards,” Magsamen said. “I think it’s important to establish that the county’s willing to bond for this.”
Sheriff Tony Thompson said the current software system is more than 30 years old and failing. The E-911 board was hoping to seek proposals beginning in December.
The E-911 board is expected to have enough money from users of the system to pay off a $2 million debt over 10 years, provided the county sells the bonds. But it’s likely the board would need additional funding —potentially from a gaming grant or the county taxpayers — to make debt payments if the software cost is closer to $3 million.
Supervisor Linda Laylin said she needed more financial information from the E-911 board before making any commitments.
Supervisor Tom Little said he wasn’t willing to approve bonding for the system until the board deliberates its next budget over the winter months and understands what bonding needs the county itself may have.
“I don’t question the need for the software system,” Little said. “I’m not too happy it was even on (the agenda) to be honest with you.
“I think this is a blindside in my opinion,” he added. “I’m not going to support it.”
Magsamen, who placed the item on the agenda, took issue with Little’s characterization.
“I certainly didn’t blindside anyone,” he said. “It was there to look at for a week.”
Supervisor Chris Schwartz pushed to table any vote on the matter after saying he believed it was destined to fail.
“I definitely agree that there’s a need for this,” Schwartz said.
