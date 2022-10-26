 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Supervisors to hold work session on jail fees after disagreements

Black Hawk County Jail

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO — After more than a month of confusion, the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors will hold a work session with the sheriff’s office to discuss jail room and board fees.

Under Iowa Code, 60% of fees brought in from sentenced inmates for their room and board must be used for jail functions. The remaining 40% can be used however the county deems fit.

For the past 30 years, Sheriff Tony Thompson previously said, the 40% was used by his department.

Earlier this month, the supervisors voted 3-2 to reroute the money to become unrestricted county funds. Supervisors Linda Laylin and Chris Schwartz dissented.

Tom Little

Little

Questions were brought up again Tuesday about the process after Supervisor Tom Little said the county is “not collecting now.”

“We thought when (the supervisors) took over the 40%, we stopped doing the collections,” Capt. Nate Neff said in an interview with The Courier concerning the sheriff’s office role.

The confusion turned into a debate about whether a work session is needed to discuss roles the county may be taking on.

“We wanted a work session to work through this stuff,” Neff said. “We were under the impression (the change) went into effect immediately.”

“A work session – what’s that gonna do?” Little asked. “We’ve already had a lot of talk on this.”

Chris Schwartz

Schwartz

“This has been one big pissing contest,” Schwartz said. “I don’t know why there’s resistance to having a work session.”

The group decided there will be a work session Nov. 8 to discuss the issue.

