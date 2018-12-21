WATERLOO — Black Hawk County is providing a financial guarantee to replace the software system used by law enforcement, firefighters and other emergency responders across the county.
Members of the county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to approve up to $3 million in financing for the public safety system with an understanding the E-911 Service Board will attempt to reimburse it for the costs.
The vote comes a little more than six weeks after the supervisors voted against providing the guarantee, noting they had not received enough information about the project.
Sheriff Tony Thompson said the current 30-year-old software system is suffering from significant dysfunction and needs to be replaced. The E-911 board voted earlier this month to seek bids for a replacement system despite not having shored up how to pay for it.
“I think that it’s important that we recognize there is a funding, there is support, there is a recognition of the sincere need for this effort moving forward,” Thompson said.
The E-911 board expects to have enough revenue from users of the system to pay off a $2 million to $2.5 million debt over 10 years if the county finances the project. It is seeking a Black Hawk County Gaming Association grant and looking at other funding streams to fill the gap.
“I’m open to any and all other options to include bake sales, giving blood, whatever it’s going to take to make this happen,” Thompson said. “The citizens expect viability of their public safety, and this is the backbone of their public safety delivery system in Black Hawk County.”
Supervisor Frank Magsamen has supported the project for some time.
“I believe it’s important the they have the ability to move forward with their contract so that they know they have the funds available in the future,” he said. “When they let the contracts, the people bidding on it need to know it’s been funded.”
Other supervisors said they had received answers to previous questions that led them to vote against the funding guarantee last month.
“My intention was that we were probably going to have to fund part of this,” Schwartz said. “I don’t think we need a governmental entity holding bake sales to keep our people safe.”
