WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors has rejected the sheriff's request to buy a firing range near Raymond.
Sheriff Tony Thompson had sought permission to purchase the 122-acre Pint’s Quarry he's been leasing from BMC Aggregates and using as a training center since 2009.
But opposition from neighbors who say the Raymond Range Training Facility is already a noise and safety problem led supervisors to vote 3-2 Tuesday reject the $150,000 acquisition.
Supervisors Craig White, Tom Little and Chris Schwartz voted against the measure, while Dan Trelka and Linda Laylin supported the plan which Thompson contends would have helped reduce the facility's impact on neighbors.
Jack Knipp, who lives and farms north of the quarry, was one of several residents urging the supervisors to turn it down.
"One would think we live in a war zone out there instead of Raymond, Iowa," Knipp said. "A pre-K to second-grade school is next door to the range and kids listen to gunfire during recess and outdoor time.
"We put up with gunfire during evening meals, family time, past children's bedtimes and even on weekends," he added. "Our pets cower and whine. Our two churches in town now call the shooting range and ask them to refrain from shooting during the hours when there's a funeral."
The supervisors voted in 2009, despite opposition from many in Raymond, to approve a 99-year, $1 lease with BMC Aggregates for the inactive quarry. Thompson has used revenue recovered from jail inmates to develop the shooting range and training center on the property.
Thompson said his request to buy the quarry, also using the inmate funds, was an attempt to cut the noise by adding 22 acres north of the current shooting range for more effective mitigation efforts.
He has already planted 500 trees and built berms but voiced frustration that the supervisors rejected his plan to buy the land to make more noise and safety improvements.
"Nothing changes," Thompson said. "That gun range doesn't go away with a 99-year lease. That sound doesn't change unless I have the ability to change it.
"I'm doing everything I can to make it quieter," he added. "Give me the tools to make it better. We're there for 99 years whether we make it better or we don't do much at all."
Raymond Mayor Gary Vick had sided with Thompson despite saying he wished the range was never built near his community.
"I do hear it and it is annoying; I'm not going to deny that," Vick said. "On the other side, we've got one of the finest training centers I think in the state.
"If you do nothing it will not improve," he said. "The noise will never go away, but it can be reduced somewhat."
White said he never would have voted to approve the lease in 2009 knowing what he knows now. He was particularly troubled with the noise affecting veterans and the children attending St. Joseph elementary school just 300 yards away from the site.
"If just one veteran out there is suffering, it's upsetting," he said.
Thompson said he will continue to do what he can to help reduce noise from the range despite not having the land he felt would have benefited that effort.
