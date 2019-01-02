WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors kicked off a new year with a dispute over naming the courthouse meeting room.
Board members voted 3-2 Wednesday to rename Room 201 as the Frank Magsamen Board Room after the former Waterloo fire chief and supervisor who stepped down after finishing his third term Monday.
"I think with 51 years of public service to this community we owe Mr. Magsamen a great debt of gratitude for the work he's done over the years," said Supervisor Craig White, who placed the measure on the agenda for a vote.
White was joined in supporting the room naming by Chris Schwartz and Dan Trelka, who was participating in his first board meeting since being elected to replace Magsamen.
White grew irritated when supervisors Tom Little and Linda Laylin said they wanted time to discuss the process for naming rooms in the courthouse before setting a potential precedent.
"I'm not really prepared to vote on it today but certainly would like to have more discussion about it," Laylin said. "I'd also really like to talk to Frank about it."
White said there already was room named after an individual on the upper floors of the courthouse occupied by the state courts, although it was unclear whether a past group of county supervisors approved that naming.
"What are we afraid of," White said. "The man has done a lot for this community."
But Little and Laylin, who voted against naming the room, said their votes had nothing to do with Magsamen's public service record.
"I don't think that should be the discussion, Craig," Little said. "Everybody up here … understands what Frank has done over the years.
"I think the discussion should be mainly do we want to start naming rooms in the public building after individuals. I don't know if the county's every done it, and I don't even know if there's a policy that prohibits it.
"I think it's important that everybody feels comfortable," he added. "It's a lifetime thing once we do it."
Laylin said she was disappointed White was unwilling to hold off on the vote until all of the board members could get the information they needed.
"Frank was to be commended for his service," she said. "This is exactly the kind of conversation I didn't want to have in a public meeting. It's unfortunate."
