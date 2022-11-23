Supervisors discuss new evidence intake facility

WATERLOO — A potential $1.8 million evidence intake facility for the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office could be funded by American Rescue Plan Act money.

The county’s Board of Supervisors discussed the project Tuesday.

The current facility is located in downtown Waterloo, but the proposed location for a new building would be at the training facility in Raymond. Capt. Mark Herbst with the sheriff’s department said right now the building has no ventilation or running water.

“They’re working with communicable diseases,” Herbst said. “They’re working with pathogens that are a risk to themselves and their health.”

Those issues could make it possible to use the federal money to fund the project.

Baker Tilly, an advisory firm tasked with assisting the county’s ARPA committee, gave the project a 10 out of 10 for burden of proof, meaning it may be more difficult getting project costs reimbursed with the money. However, the firm wrote a justification that supports the project and gives leverage in case of potential audits.

Mike Treinen, an assistant attorney for Black Hawk County, recommended moving the project to ARPA’s lost revenue funds.

“The lost revenue is where it would best fit for the county,” Supervisor Linda Laylin said. “And that $10 million is there for us to do that type of thing.”

The supervisors agreed to hold off on the project until they look into the lost revenue category.

“I think we need to have a whole picture in place before we tie up such a big chunk of that money,” Supervisor Chris Schwartz said.

The supervisors also held off on a decision about the Pinecrest Building at 1407 Independence Ave. and one of its elevators. The secondary elevator has been shut down for a little more than two years, Rory Geving, superintendent of maintenance said.

The cost of replacing the elevator is estimated at $40,000. An additional $1,800 per year would be required for maintenance.

“In heavy COVID, just utilizing the main elevator, we had no problems,” Supervisor Tom Little said. “The second elevator is rarely used.”

The supervisors entertained the idea of shutting the elevator down completely, which would cost $5,000. Geving said there are certain from Iowa Workforce Development the county would have to follow when taking an elevator out of service.