WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors is debating how to pay for a major bridge construction project starting this year.
The county has already received a $4 million bid from Peterson Contractors Inc. of Reinbeck to replace the Cedar-Wapsi Road bridge over the Cedar River north of Cedar Falls.
But county officials have not decided whether to borrow money for the project or pay for it by cutting the amount of road and bridge repairs to be done in the future.
Assistant County Engineer Ryan Brennan suggested during a Friday budget work session the county utilize $1 million of its local road funds, $1 million in federal bridge repair revenue and borrow $2 million through the sale of general obligation bonds.
That drew quick disapproval from Supervisor Tom Little, who was opposed to selling bonds, which are repaid with property taxes.
“Actually I’d like to see the whole thing paid for with the money you have,” Little said. “I just don’t think this is the time to be borrowing money when you don’t have to, and I don’t think we have to.”
Brennan acknowledged the county could use federal bridge dollars and local construction money to pay for the Cedar-Waspi bridge, but it would leave the county in a worse position to deal with future projects.
The county gets about $400,000 annually in federal bridge money and is allowed to spend up to six years of that revenue in advance. Spending more of that money now leaves less for other planned bridge work
“We do have a lot of bridges that we’re going to have to consider in the future,” Brennan said.
County Finance Director Susan Deaton said the proposed $2 million bond issue would not drive up the county’s property tax rate. The amount of money the county spends annually to pay off principal and interest on its bonds has been declining as older debt is paid off.
Supervisor Chris Schwartz said the county’s large general fund reserves could be a solution to paying for the bridge.
Audits show the county’s unrestricted general fund balance is well above levels suggested by governmental accounting groups, and the county is also expecting to realize a windfall from the sale of the Country View care center.
“I think this is the year to be looking at utilizing some of those (reserves),” said Schwartz, noting he still wanted to hear budget presentations from other departments before making any recommendations.
The Cedar-Wapsi Road bridge was built in 1961 and is one of the longest spans maintained by the county’s secondary roads department. Its condition was downgraded to “structurally deficient” in 2014 following routine inspections.
Construction of a new bridge is expected to begin this spring with completion in December 2020. The existing bridge will remain open while the new bridge is being built.
