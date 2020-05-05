Supervisors debate courthouse mask mandate

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO -- Visitors may soon need to wear face masks to enter the Black Hawk County Courthouse.

Members of the county Board of Supervisors are planning to draft a policy for consideration next week which would make it mandatory for those entering the courthouse to wear a face covering to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

While the courthouse has been closed to most visitors for the past six weeks, Supervisor Craig White said less than 10 percent of the 150 people entering the building Monday were masked. It was the same story at the county's Pinecrest Building.

"We're putting our own people in danger. We're putting our guard in danger," White said. "That is wrong."

While a majority of the five-member board supported the need for masks, especially when the courthouse offices open again for business, there were questions about how to enforce the mandate.

"I think masks should be worn when people enter county facilities," said Supervisor Dan Trelka. "The only problem is if they don't have a mask … we should have an alternative option available."

Supervisor Chris Schwartz said the county could follow the lead of the Menards retail stores, which have implemented a mask policy and sells them to visitors who show up without one.