Supervisors debate courthouse mask mandate

WATERLOO -- Visitors may soon need to wear face masks to enter the Black Hawk County Courthouse.
Members of the county Board of Supervisors are planning to draft a policy for consideration next week which would make it mandatory for those entering the courthouse to wear a face covering to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
While the courthouse has been closed to most visitors for the past six weeks, Supervisor Craig White said less than 10 percent of the 150 people entering the building Monday were masked. It was the same story at the county's Pinecrest Building.
"We're putting our own people in danger. We're putting our guard in danger," White said. "That is wrong."
While a majority of the five-member board supported the need for masks, especially when the courthouse offices open again for business, there were questions about how to enforce the mandate.
"I think masks should be worn when people enter county facilities," said Supervisor Dan Trelka. "The only problem is if they don't have a mask … we should have an alternative option available."
Supervisor Chris Schwartz said the county could follow the lead of the Menards retail stores, which have implemented a mask policy and sells them to visitors who show up without one.
"I think most people are capable of figuring out something at this point," Schwartz said. "A bandana. You cut some holes in a sock and put it over your ears."
Supervisor Tom Little was skeptical about charging the public for masks.
"I honestly think they should wear masks," Little said. "Are you going to charge a taxpayer for a mask so they can come into their own courthouse?"
A committee was expected to draft a policy for board consideration at next Tuesday's regular meeting.
Meanwhile, the supervisors continued to express concern about how the coronavirus pandemic and related economic slowdown will impact revenues in this year's and next fiscal year's budgets.
Board members encouraged department heads to hold off on major expenditures where possible and to keep track of additional expenses or revenue losses related to the pandemic. Such tracking may be important if a federal stimulus package is approved to assist local governments.
Supervisor Linda Laylin wondered whether board members were interested in tapping the brakes on an estimated $1.23 million project to install solar energy panels on county buildings. The project is well on its way, already, with a pre-bid meeting for contractors this week.
"I am not in any way asking us to remove that project from something we were doing," Laylin said. "I was just wondering with the COVID situation and the way we were looking at all of our projects in every department … if we shouldn't also look at the solar project."
But a majority of the supervisors said they wanted to keep the project, which is being funded from cash reserves, moving ahead for now.
"We do have healthy reserves, but what scares me the most is the unknown," Little said. "Regardless of where our reserves are we need to move cautiously."
