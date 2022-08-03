Supervisors backtrack on organization funding

WATERLOO — After originally stating a local economic development group would be denied community outreach funding from Black Hawk County, the Board of Supervisors has reversed course.

On Tuesday, a week after a vote to allocate funding to Grow Cedar Valley fell short of a majority of the five-member board, officials said they made an error and amended their minutes. Now, the economic development organization will receive $25,000 from the county.

Last week, supervisors Dan Trelka and Linda Laylin abstained from voting on how much money the organization would receive. That left three supervisors to vote on the issue. Craig White and Chris Schwartz agreed on giving the organization $25,000. Supervisor Tom Little voted no.

With a vote of 2-1, board members believed the measure had failed.

But Black Hawk County attorney Michael Treinen said he did some research after the meeting. He learned that a 2-1 vote with two abstaining is a vote to pass and approve the motion.

At the July 26 meeting, Grow Cedar Valley asked for $50,000. Now that a smaller amount has been confirmed for the organization, officials plan to continue looking at work force options. CEO Cary Darrah said the organization is having conversations with Evansdale and La Porte City to look at business retention expansion programs with businesses there.

“I know it’s important to (the supervisors) we reach out to the rural communities,” Darrah said. “We’ll continue to serve the Waterloo Cedar Falls area, but we know its important we strengthen rural areas, too.”

In an email sent to Grow Cedar Valley member businesses after the meeting, she added that Grow Cedar Valley is also “having very positive conversations” with the cities of Hudson and Elk Run Heights “about how we can collaborate and work together to grow our county and regional economy.”

“A strong relationship with our surrounding municipalities as well as the County has been a priority for several years and this is a step in the right direction,” wrote Darrah.