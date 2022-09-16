Supervisors approve projects using federal funds, ask further questions

WATERLOO — The lack of precedence for distributing American Rescue Plan Act dollars is causing questions to arise among members of the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors.

The supervisors approved 12 county projects to be paid for with the federal funds on Tuesday. The county received more than $25 million and has $11 million earmarked for projects, leaving about $15 million to be allocated.

“If we don’t use all of this, I feel like we’re negligent as a board and not utilizing it to the benefit of our local residents,” supervisor Dan Trelka said. “We’ve got some work to do and let’s start utilizing this funding that will benefit all of our taxpayers, regardless of where they live. Let’s make some decisions. Let’s give the (ARPA) committee some direction because I don’t want to give one red cent back.”

Some of the initiatives include multiple wastewater and sewer projects, record digitization, information technology purchases, accessible playgrounds that are Americans with Disability Act compliant, and efforts that are intended to reduce crowding during in-person voting at the county elections office.

Most of the projects were approved unanimously. However, with projects labeled as having a higher “burden of proof,” supervisor Tom Little voted no. The designation indicated that it may be more difficult getting the project costs reimbursed with the federal money.

These included replacing the heating, ventilating and air conditioning system at the headquarters of county conservation department, a shower renovation at Black Hawk Park and Siggelkow Park, and the elections workstations project.

Michael Treinen, the assistant county attorney, said the types of projects that are ultimately approved relate to the existing COVID-19 pandemic and preparedness for possible future pandemics.

Other projects that made an appearance at the meeting without prior board discussion included elevator improvements at Pinecrest, secondary roads department computer equipment and improvements at the county’s health department. Treinen said there had been discussion about moving the department’s clinic but there are still a lot of questions to be answered.

Supervisor Chris Schwartz said a new public health clinic would be important for him.

“A priority for me coming out of this pandemic is improving the quality of those services,” Schwartz said. “Now that we’ve got another pandemic we’re dealing with, with monkeypox, we need to improve the quality of facilities we have.”

After public health concerns are addressed, he would like to fund water quality projects, community projects, and housing initiatives.

Mayors from Evansdale, Elk Run Heights, La Porte City and Raymond were also present at the meeting. They are requesting some allocation of funds for their wastewater treatment facilities.

The mayors from Elk Run Heights and Raymond already submitted a written proposal to the board, so the Evansdale and La Porte City mayors were the only two who spoke at the meeting.

Jasmine Gaston, La Porte City’s mayor, said her city’s wastewater costs have risen from $3 million to $10 million. She noted that right now residents are paying $24 per month on debt service charges. Gaston asked for a $1 million allocation from the board.

DeAnne Kobliska, the mayor of Evansdale, said residents there are paying an annual increase of $2.50 per month due to the Department of Natural Resources mandated projects.

Supervisor Little argued the DNR requirement happened at least four years ago and said it would mandate fines if the cities didn’t take actions, saying it “doesn’t have anything to do with COVID.”

Kobliska said she disagreed with Little, saying because of COVID-19, prices are higher for things such as groceries and gas and the additional spending is putting an extra burden on taxpayers. She also asked for a $1 million allocation.