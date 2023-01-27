Supervisors agree to one more year with current jail health care services

WATERLOO — Inmates at the Black Hawk County Jail will continue to receive the same health care they’ve been receiving for more than two decades for at least one more year.

The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an amendment to its current contract with NaphCare, based out of Alabama. Instead of lasting until 2025 as previously proposed, it is a one-year amendment.

The discussion began in September after the company proposed a large price hike for health services.

The contract with NaphCare that ends Feb. 1 is budgeted at just under $1.4 million. The contract that would have ended in June 2025 included a 37.8% increase.

Finance Director Michelle Weidner said the county currently pays a base amount of $110,674 per month plus a daily allowance of $2.60 per day for prisoner counts exceeding 250.

With the one-year amendment that begins Feb. 1, the county will pay a base amount of $155,447 plus a daily allowance of $3.66 per day for prisoner counts exceeding 250. That would be $1.71 million for the 11 months.

The original two-year option would have cost $162,733 per month until June, or $1.95 million for the year; then $169,242 per month until June 2024, or $2.03 million for the year; and $176,012 per month until June 2025, or $2.11 million for the year.

The major causes for the price increase is the addition of nurses as well as inflation. Currently, there is a staffing level of 9.35 full-time equivalent employees. With the new amendment, there will be 11.55 full-time equivalent employees.

David Crawford, vice president of operations at NaphCare, said Black Hawk County is the only jail with a single night nurse.

“One nurse being responsible for 300 inmates is almost unheard of,” Crawford said at the Jan. 10 meeting.

He added that, due to the lack of staffing at night, workers were falling behind on things the day shift had to pick up. Having only one nurse also created workload and safety concerns.

The chief executive officer of the company, Bradford McLane, said having only one night nurse also created liability.

The supervisors faced a Feb. 1 deadline. If they hadn’t made a decision, the contract would have been terminated. Supervisor Tavis Hall said having the conversation about the full contract ending in 2025 was “not realistic.”

“To let this wither by February 1 doesn’t seem like we’re doing our jobs,” Hall said during the Jan. 10 meeting. “If we could work with NaphCare to see a one year continuance … then we can make a decision from there.”

At Tuesday’s meeting, Hall motioned to pass the 2025 contract.

“If we want to have a full, holistic conversation about what sort of service we want in the jail, we can’t have that well past the 11th hour,” he said. “I’m supportive of doing that two-and-a-half years it takes us to the end of fiscal year ‘25.”

In his motion, he stated the supervisors should create a committee to discuss in-house jail health care.

Supervisor Chris Schwartz seconded Hall’s motion but the other three supervisors voted against it.

Supervisor Dan Trelka then made a motion for the amendment ending Jan. 31, 2024, and included the addition of a subcommittee as well. All five supervisors agreed.

Although they all voted to approve the contract, Trelka and Hall noted that supervisors cannot “sit on their hands” during the next year. Sheriff Tony Thompson seconded this idea.

“A one-year Band-Aid does not give us time to respond to the concerns,” Thompson said.

Schwartz and Hall will be on a subcommittee to discuss in-house jail health care services.

