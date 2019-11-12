WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County Supervisor Dan Trelka voiced concern Tuesday about problems reported at the Independence Mental Health Institute.
"I think that should be concerning for all of us," Trelka said during the weekly meeting of the county Board of Supervisors. "…If that facility closes it's going to be a travesty for the state.
"I'm not the kind of person that likes to pass the buck and pass blame, but the state is dropping the ball on this issue and it's negatively impacting our communities," he added. "People are literally dying."
Trelka was referencing a copyrighted Associated Press report about the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommending nearly $73,000 in fines against the Iowa Department of Human Services, which runs the psychiatric hospital.
OSHA investigators found low staffing and other issues created an unsafe working environment for employees, some of whom were assaulted and injured by combative patients.
While DHS officials did not threaten to close the Independence MHI in the wake of the fines, Trelka and fellow Supervisor Chris Schwartz both noted the state has shuttered similar facilities in the past.
You have free articles remaining.
Schwartz said he was also concerned about the Independence MHI workers.
"The state in my mind just does not value its employees the way that county government values our employees," he said. "They're putting them in dangerous situations by understaffing them there, and it's not OK."
Trelka, who is retiring as Waterloo police chief at the end of this month, said he has seen firsthand the problems created by a lack of mental health facilities in the area.
Individuals with mental health issues have engaged in acts of violence and law enforcement offices often have no place for them to go. He said the Cedar Valley and state need places other than jails or hospitals for some of those individuals to go when they're picked up.
Trelka was planning to draft a resolution for board approval next week which would encourage state officials to provide and maintain adequate mental health care facilities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
1). Mental Health treatment is VERY expensive.
2). Mental health treatment has VERY FEW success stories--cradle to grave.
I used to work for an agency for people with disabilities. Some of them leave MHI and go into the program. The staff is alone with these folks and we do get hit, etc,
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.