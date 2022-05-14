 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Supervisor Craig White chooses re-election campaign co-chairs

WATERLOO — Waterloo Board of Supervisors Chairman Craig White chose Frank Magsamen and Mark Little as his re-election campaign co-chairs.

White said he's running on a record of being a full-time supervisor in the June 7 primary election. The main issues he's focusing on are holding taxes down, being fiscally responsible and continuing to improve rural roads and bridges.

Craig White

White
