Supervisor Craig White chooses re-election campaign co-chairs

WATERLOO — Waterloo Board of Supervisors Chairman Craig White chose Frank Magsamen and Mark Little as his re-election campaign co-chairs.
White said he's running on a record of being a full-time supervisor in the June 7 primary election. The main issues he's focusing on are holding taxes down, being fiscally responsible and continuing to improve rural roads and bridges.
1 of 11
Korea.JPG
The Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Evan "Curly" Hultman, a retired U.S. Army Reserve major general, talks to visitors from Sen. Chuck Grassley's office at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. Hultman was the only WWII veteran on the Honor Flight.
Collection of Photos from the May 11, 2022 Honor Flight
Courier reporter Donald Promnitz was on hand for Wednesday's Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
1 of 11
Korea.JPG
The Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
DONALD A. PROMNITZ
Wall2.JPG
An etching on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is made of Sgt. John S. Myers for Tim Bahr during local veterans' Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.
DONALD A. PROMNITZ, Courier staff writer
Changing.JPG
Veterans in the Honor Flight get a front row view of the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
DONALD A. PROMNITZ
Iwo Jima.JPG
Honor Flight members take in "Iwo Jima," the Marine Corps Memorial Statue in Arlington, Virginia.
DONALD A. PROMNITZ
Arlington.JPG
Participants in the Cedar Valley Honor Flight head for the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.
DONALD A. PROMNITZ
Boarding.JPG
Veterans and guardians board the plane that will take them to Washington, D.C., in Waterloo on Wednesday.
DONALD A. PROMNITZ
Hultman.JPG
Evan "Curly" Hultman, a retired U.S. Army Reserve major general, talks to visitors from Sen. Chuck Grassley's office at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. Hultman was the only WWII veteran on the Honor Flight.
DONALD A. PROMNITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
WWII2.JPG
Veteran Frank Makinster chats with volunteer Al Doehring and his dog Shamu at the World War II Memorial on Wednesday.
DONALD A. PROMNITZ, Courier staff writer
Arrival4.JPG
Veteran Richard Butts salutes the Honor Guard as he arrives in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday morning.
DONALD A. PROMNITZ
Arrival2.JPG
Veterans wait for the buses at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va., on Wednesday. They arrived to applause and an Honor Guard that morning.
DONALD A. PROMNITZ, Courier staff writer
Friends.JPG
Vietnam veterans Woody White and Robert Bennett pose for a photograph at the World War II Memorial with the Washington Monument in the background on Wednesday.