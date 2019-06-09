WATERLOO — The city once again will attempt to sell the Sunnyside South housing development to the investors who built it.
Waterloo City Council members are scheduled Monday to hold a public hearing and vote to transfer the vacant 24-lot development along San Marnan Drive adjoining Sunnyside Country Club’s golf course.
Lawsuits have held up the project for eight years. But an Iowa Supreme Court ruling April 27 cleared the way for the city to convey title to Sunnyside South Addition LLC, a partnership including Jim Walsh, John Deery Jr. and Jeff Stickfort.
City Council members voted in 2011 to approve a development agreement which sold unused San Marnan Drive right-of-way to the development group for $1. That pact was reaffirmed Sept. 11, 2017.
The investors spent a reported $1.8 million relocating San Marnan Drive to the south and bringing utilities to the housing lots.
But a group of residents spearheaded by businessman Bob Molinaro had contested the sale, saying the city failed to take the proper legal steps to sell the land. The Iowa Supreme Court agreed with the project opponents.
The city attempted to sell the land multiple times over the years before the Supreme Court agreed it got the appraisal and bidder notification process correct.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers on the second floor of City Hall. Other scheduled business includes:
- The second reading of a site plan for a proposed 204,000-square-foot expansion by Con-Trol container systems in the Northeast Industrial Park. The project, which includes a possible 212,000-square-foot expansion, drew opposition from residents against having the access on Newell Street.
- A proposed ordinance governing bicycle use on public streets and trails in the city. The measure was put on hold two weeks ago when concerns were raised about whether the ordinance would mirror rules being developed in Cedar Falls.
