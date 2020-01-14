Sullivans center manager hired

“We were under a 40-year-long management agreement at the convention center with the previous owner of the Ramada Hotel,” she said. “That agreement finally expired in December. We also saw the hotel be sold to new owners who are not interested in the management contract for the convention center.”

Makenda LLC of Fargo, N.D., is investing in a $10 million renovation of the former Ramada and turning it into a dual brand Best Western Plus and Executive Residency.

“We’re obviously excited about it moving forward because we’ve made our commitment, and this is the last piece to a very, very important puzzle for the whole Cedar Valley,” said Rod Lindquist, of the new hotel ownership.

John Bunge, president of Iowa Show Productions, which has put on the Waterloo Home Show at the convention center since it was built, said he has had good experiences with Spectra in other communities.

“I was part of the hope for the last management group and I’m not feeling too good about that,” Bunge said. “But I’ve worked personally with Spectra at one of our large events in Des Moines for over 10 years and they’re a first-class operation.”