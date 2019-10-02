WATERLOO — A company that operates entertainment and convention venues around the world is interested in managing the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.
Spectra Venue Management, based in Philadelphia, was the only company submitting a proposal by Monday’s deadline to manage the city’s aging downtown convention center.
Spectra’s proposal indicates it operates 344 venues worldwide, including 59 convention centers. Its management contracts include the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Xtream Arena in Coralville and Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.
Waterloo sought proposals for management companies in August because its decades-old contract with the adjacent Ramada Hotel expires in December.
Noel Anderson, the city’s director of community planning and development, said he expected more interest in the project after three or four companies had sought packets to make a proposal.
“I’m a little bit surprised,” Anderson said. “But it is a monumental task.”
Anderson said a team including city staff and officials from Experience Waterloo, the Waterloo Development Corp. and others will review the Spectra management proposal before making a recommendation to the City Council.
Spectra has proposed a five-year management contract with an option for the city to extend the agreement for another five years. The company proposed a $120,000 annual base management fee initially with additional incentive payments based on increases in activity and booking at the center.
Spectra also offered to invest $350,000 in improvements into the building.
The 40,000-square-foot convention center, which is more than 40 years old, has made news in recent years as the city entertained an offer from Omaha, Neb.-based Leslie Hospitality to acquire both the Ramada and convention center.
The developer was expected to invest $20 million upgrading both the convention center and hotel, which was going to include a $1 million grant and tax breaks from the city.
The arrangement dissolved last year when Leslie was unable to secure financing for the project. He later filed a lawsuit claiming the city acted in bad faith throughout the development process. That suit is still pending.
