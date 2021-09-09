Study: Taking college courses in high school pays off

DES MOINES — Students who take college credit courses in high school are more likely to enroll in postsecondary education after graduation and earn a college degree or credential, a new Iowa Department of Education report found.

State officials looked at data that tracked 29,000 high school graduates from the class of 2011 over an eight-year period. Their “Outcomes of Jointly Enrolled Students in Iowa” report compared postsecondary enrollment and completion rates of students who jointly enrolled in community college credit courses while in high school, and students who did not.

“Earning college credit while in high school benefits students in so many ways,” said a statement from Ann Lebo, director of the state Education Department. “While we had a record number of jointly enrolled students during the 2019-20 academic year, we still have work to do.

“Closing the gap and ensuring all high school students take advantage of these opportunities will help more students explore career paths and experience the rigor of college-level courses, putting them on a path for success in both college and careers,” Lebo added.