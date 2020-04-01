Study: More than 1,400 Iowans will die from virus

A new study being cited by national health experts projects 1,367 Iowans will die of COVID-19 through Aug. 4, with the peak hitting the state April 30.

That estimate is from the Institute for Health Metrics & Evaluation, a University of Washington program cited by White House coronavirus advisers this week as being in line with the Trump administration’s predictions.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the state had reported nine deaths related to the virus.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said her administration has projected Iowa’s COVID-19 outbreak should peak by mid- to late April but eclined to talk specifics.

“We’ve tried to put metrics in place that would start to flatten the curve so that we don’t overwhelm our hospital system; that we make sure that we have the beds and the (personal protective equipment) and the equipment that we need to take care of Iowans,” she said.

“We’re also working with the Department of Public Health in putting together metrics that will help us identify potentially what that peak may look like for Iowa and when that may occur so that we can start to monitor that and be prepared,” Reynolds added.