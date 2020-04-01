Study: More than 1,400 Iowans will die from virus

A new study being cited by national health experts projects 1,367 Iowans will die of COVID-19 through Aug. 4, with the peak hitting the state April 30.
That estimate is from the Institute for Health Metrics & Evaluation, a University of Washington program cited by White House coronavirus advisers this week as being in line with the Trump administration’s predictions.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the state had reported nine deaths related to the virus.
Gov. Kim Reynolds said her administration has projected Iowa’s COVID-19 outbreak should peak by mid- to late April but eclined to talk specifics.
“We’ve tried to put metrics in place that would start to flatten the curve so that we don’t overwhelm our hospital system; that we make sure that we have the beds and the (personal protective equipment) and the equipment that we need to take care of Iowans,” she said.
“We’re also working with the Department of Public Health in putting together metrics that will help us identify potentially what that peak may look like for Iowa and when that may occur so that we can start to monitor that and be prepared,” Reynolds added.
The White House coronavirus task force Tuesday gave the public the first look at its nationwide projection.
It holds that even with social distancing, business and school closures, between 100,000 and 240,000 people in the United States will die because of the virus in the next few months.
As staggering as the projection is, the task force said it predicted there would be between 1.5 million and 2 million deaths if there was no mitigation.
Based on the IHME numbers, Iowa has nearly enough hospital beds available (4,297) for the estimated number of COVID-19 patients who will need hospitalization (4,308). But the number of intensive care unit beds that would be needed in Iowa would be 408 short.
Iowa has 283 invasive ventilators, but would need 523 at the peak of the outbreak, the institute estimates.
The projections, which change daily, factor in state-mandated mitigation efforts.
For example, Iowa’s estimates are higher because by the institute's metrics the state has not mandated any of four crucial measures of social distancing, including ordering schools and non-essential services closed, ordering Iowans to shelter at home and severely limiting travel, said Dr. Abraham Flaxman, an associate professor of Health Metrics Sciences at the institute.
While Gov. Kim Reynolds on March 15 recommended schools close for a month, that is not considered a government order in the model, Flaxman said. Still, all Iowa schools are closed.
“The key pieces for the way we are implementing this is being very strict about it having to be government-ordered closure,” he said. “It’s not enough that the schools decide on their own to close.”
Reynolds has ordered closures of many non-essential services and businesses, but that does not meet the definition used by the institute, Flaxman said.
But the institute estimates do assume Iowa will implement further social distancing orders before the peak of COVID-19, Flaxman said. Iowa's governor said Wednesday she expects to issue an additional state public health emergency declaration Thursday.
“We still are assuming you will decide this is going to get bad and take additional steps,” he said. “It will make a difference in our predictions.”
Rod Boshart of The Gazette Des Moines Bureau contributed.
033120ho-eric-donat
032920ho-laura-adams
032920ho-tucker-cassidy
Swinton Family
032720bp-ymca-child-care
032720bp-gmt-3
032720bp-steamboat-carryout-1
032720bp-steamboat-carryout-2
032720bp-gmt-2
032720bp-gmt-4
032720bp-gmt-1
032920aw-bethany-service-1
032920aw-bethany-service-3
032920aw-bethany-service-2
032920aw-bethany-service-5
032920aw-bethany-service-4
032620ho-unitypoint-covid-tent-1
032620ho-unitypoint-covid-tent-2
032720hoMercyOnePPEAssessment
032720hoMercyOne1.jpg
032720ho-MerccyOnePPE Assessment2
032720bp-hudson-teacher-staff-parade-2
032720bp-hudson-teacher-staff-parade-1
032720ar-bhc-eoc
032720ar-bhc-eoc-2
032620bp-waterloo-regional-airport
032620bp-EOC-Covid-19-1
032620bp-EOC-Covid-19-3
032620bp-EOC-Covid-19-2
032620bp-techworks-3D-masks-2
032620bp-techworks-3D-masks-1
032420bp-truckers-coronavirus-2
032420bp-university-ave-work.jpg
032420bp-truckers-coronavirus-3
032420bp-truckers-coronavirus-1
032520bp-wild-art-covid
032420nn-walmart-shoppers
032320jr-roc-fitness-10
032320jr-roc-fitness-8
032320bp-wloo-schools-meals-2
032320bp-wloo-schools-meals-1
032320bp-wloo-schools-meals-3
031920bp-food-bank-1
031920bp-food-bank-3
031920bp-food-bank-2
031920bp-denherder-curbside
031820bp-EOC-Covid-19-1
031820bp-meals-on-wheels-2
031820bp-meals-on-wheels-3
031820bp-meals-on-wheels-1
COVID-19 morning briefing March 18, 2020
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-01
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-02
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-03
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-04
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-05
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-06
031720bp-EOC-Covid-19-2
031720bp-EOC-Covid-19-1
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.