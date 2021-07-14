Study looking at replacing Byrnes and Gates pools, both turning 40

WATERLOO — The city’s two outdoor public swimming pools are over the hill and under the weather, and officials are studying whether and how to replace them.

Gates Pool, at 620 East Donald St., and Byrnes Pool, at 101 Campbell Ave., were built at the same time in 1981 and turn 40 this year.

“It seems like there’s a different issue every morning,” from broken pipes to other wear and tear, said Mark Gallagher, the city’s recreation superintendent. Gates had a chemical leak in May.

Nonetheless, Gallagher noted, they both remain popular, particularly in the high heat of the last few weeks: “People, up until the last couple of days, have been using the heck out of them.”

A study in 2017 found both pools were only expected to last 25 years and both are badly dilapidated. Byrnes was closed all summer in 2019 after it needed extensive repairs to keep the walls from collapsing in.

In the next few weeks, the city will have a series of meetings with swim clubs, lifeguards and council members, as well as a public open house at 6 p.m. July 22 at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex, to gather information on what should be done about the pools.