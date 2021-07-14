Study looking at replacing Byrnes and Gates pools, both turning 40

WATERLOO — The city’s two outdoor public swimming pools are over the hill and under the weather, and officials are studying whether and how to replace them.
Gates Pool, at 620 East Donald St., and Byrnes Pool, at 101 Campbell Ave., were built at the same time in 1981 and turn 40 this year.
“It seems like there’s a different issue every morning,” from broken pipes to other wear and tear, said Mark Gallagher, the city’s recreation superintendent. Gates had a chemical leak in May.
Nonetheless, Gallagher noted, they both remain popular, particularly in the high heat of the last few weeks: “People, up until the last couple of days, have been using the heck out of them.”
A study in 2017 found both pools were only expected to last 25 years and both are badly dilapidated. Byrnes was closed all summer in 2019 after it needed extensive repairs to keep the walls from collapsing in.
In the next few weeks, the city will have a series of meetings with swim clubs, lifeguards and council members, as well as a public open house at 6 p.m. July 22 at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex, to gather information on what should be done about the pools.
Ballard King and Associates, the firm undertaking a study on whether a competition pool would be feasible at SportsPlex, is also studying the city’s “aquatic master plan” in conjunction with Water Technology Inc., an aquatic design firm.
“They’re two separate but important things,” Leisure Services Director Paul Huting told the commission Tuesday. “From our department’s perspective, currently we’re more laser-focused on the outdoor pools at this time.”
Those firms are planning to provide a final report on both the outdoor pools and the competitive pool by the end of summer at a cost not to exceed $54,600, and the City Council will have the final say.
“They’ve already done the market assessment,” Gallagher said, noting if the city decided to go down to one pool, the firms are also studying how to replace the other. “It’s pretty extensive. I think it could give us plenty of idea where to go in the future.”
In November the council unanimously agreed to apply for a Black Hawk County Gaming Association grant to partially fund a study determining whether to replace the pools, or replace one or both pools with other types of water features.
Replacing the pools with a multi-featured aquatic center at Byrnes and a large spray park at Gates was estimated to cost $12 million when the 2017 study was done.
“The pools have been this haunting issue as long as I’ve been on this board,” said commissioner Bob Bamsey. “We know we need at least one outdoor facility to replace what we have now. I think that’s at least a given.”
Some hope Gates Pool’s closure — where the surrounding neighborhoods have higher concentrations of Black residents than neighborhoods surrounding Byrnes — is no longer on the table.
Waterloo resident Latasha Frost, in a 2020 change.org petition she wrote when the pool was briefly closed due to a staffing shortage, said Gates “is one of the very few resources that we have on this side of town.”
“We want improvements and enhancements to make it an attractive destination,” Frost wrote in the petition signed by more than 1,300 people. “We want input on this development and future programming. We want the same respect the southwest side receives.”
Gallagher noted the study would determine whether the city could retain two pools, and if not, where the remaining pool would be located. He said Leisure Services didn’t have a preference.
“If we go down to one (pool), we want to make sure there’s a plan for whichever site doesn’t have a pool for other recreational activities, which could be anything,” he said.
In the meantime, the city will try to keep both pools open for the next few seasons while it gathers funding before any construction can begin.
“One way or another, we’re going to have to figure out how to limp through a couple of years,” Gallagher said.