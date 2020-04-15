Strong Iowa lottery sales slipping

CLIVE — After eight months of lottery ticket sales topping projections, sales are starting to arc downward.
One reason: 95 of the retail outlets selling lottery tickets are shuttered under Gov. Kim Reynolds’ COVID-19 orders, Iowa Lottery officials said Wednesday.
Through the first three quarters of fiscal 2020, lottery sales were running 1.8 percent ahead of last year’s record pace. However, sales of lottery products in March were about $2 million short of the budgeted expectation of $30.9 million.
Lottery spokeswoman Mary Neubauer said operating expenses are 14.63% under budget. However, she noted, “the current year is outside the norm in so many, many ways,” given the onset of the global coronavirus pandemic that arrived in Iowa last month.
This fiscal year sales are 2.76 percent below the lottery’s five-year gross sales average through March, Neubauer noted.
“Instant-scratch ticket sales remain relatively stable here in Iowa,” she said. “Through February 2020, gross sales of scratch tickets for the year were closely tracking the record-breaking pace for that product category set in fiscal year 2019.
“We saw a slight dip in the scratch-ticket sales in March, but they do remain fairly steady, unlike the decline we’re seeing in jackpot-oriented lotto games.”
Last fiscal year’s record sales of $390.9 million were fueled in part by major jackpots in both Powerball and Mega Millions. The Mega Millions jackpot grew to $1.54 billion until a winning ticket was bought Oct. 23, 2018, in South Carolina. Powerball saw a jackpot run up to $768.4 million, before it was claimed in Wisconsin on March 27, 2019.
Those extraordinary jackpots are somewhat skewing this fiscal year’s comparisons, Neubauer said, noting that ast month’s Powerball sales were down by more than 74 percent compared with March 2019.
“Most of the Iowa Lottery’s sales categories were seeing a positive trend prior to the current public health emergency,” she said.
“The lotto category was the general exception to that statement, and that was largely due to the jackpot differential we’re seeing in Powerball and Mega Millions,” she said. “The jackpots in those games have been won more often this past year, which has kept the games’ grand prizes at a lower level than we have seen in past years. That in turn, has kept sales in those games to a lower overall level.
“The COVID-19 emergency has further strained the lotto category.”
Also, the 95 retail outlets that sell lottery products that are now closed averaged about $10,000 a day in Iowa Lottery product sales, so that is expected to have an estimated $300,000 impact in lost sales, she noted.
Through March, the $57.1 million the lottery has provided Iowa’s budget is more than $3 million above the budgeted proceeds. The budgeted amount for the entire fiscal year is slightly more than $70 million.
Staff writer Tim Jamison contributed to this article.
