Strong Iowa lottery sales slipping

Last fiscal year’s record sales of $390.9 million were fueled in part by major jackpots in both Powerball and Mega Millions. The Mega Millions jackpot grew to $1.54 billion until a winning ticket was bought Oct. 23, 2018, in South Carolina. Powerball saw a jackpot run up to $768.4 million, before it was claimed in Wisconsin on March 27, 2019.

Those extraordinary jackpots are somewhat skewing this fiscal year’s comparisons, Neubauer said, noting that ast month’s Powerball sales were down by more than 74 percent compared with March 2019.

“Most of the Iowa Lottery’s sales categories were seeing a positive trend prior to the current public health emergency,” she said.

“The lotto category was the general exception to that statement, and that was largely due to the jackpot differential we’re seeing in Powerball and Mega Millions,” she said. “The jackpots in those games have been won more often this past year, which has kept the games’ grand prizes at a lower level than we have seen in past years. That in turn, has kept sales in those games to a lower overall level.

“The COVID-19 emergency has further strained the lotto category.”