DES MOINES — A hunting dog trainer in Pottawattamie County pleaded guilty to 12 counts of animal negligence after authorities found four animals dead and at least three dozen malnourished dogs at the trainer’s kennel.
More than 150 animals were seized from a northern Iowa woman who was charged with 17 counts of animal neglect.
These recent, high-profile cases are providing momentum to proposals from state lawmakers to strengthen Iowa’s animal protection laws, which are among the weakest in the nation, according to animal welfare advocacy organizations.
Iowa’s protection laws ranked 48th in the country in 2018, according to analysis of state laws by the Animal Legal Defense Fund, which advocates for strong animal protection laws and assists attorneys who prosecute animal abusers. The state has no felony for first offense of animal cruelty and no clear legal definition of basic standards of care for animals.
Some state lawmakers are working to change that.
Multiple proposals have been introduced at the Capitol, and some are working their way through the legislative process. It remains to be seen whether there is sufficient support among lawmakers to pass any of the proposals into law.
Some measures address animal cruelty in broad terms, while another attempts to address so-called puppy mills — large-volume dog breeders that do not sufficiently care for their dogs.
One proposal was unanimously approved last week by the Iowa House, 96-0.
“I’m not one to champion simply increasing criminal sanctions for no good reason, but in this case after spending a lot of time with our current (law) and talking to animal rights advocates, I would have to agree that our current criminal sanctions for animal neglect, abuse and torture are too low,” said Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, and an attorney. “I think the increases made in this bill make sense, they’re reasonable, and will in fact provide law enforcement and judges with a better tool to help both rehabilitate people convicted of these crimes and also perhaps provide a little bit of deterrence.”
That proposal, House File 737 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=hf737, would add felony as a first offense in cases of animal torture, remove language that currently makes it difficult for law enforcement to charge individuals with torture, and allows judges to order a psychiatric evaluation for someone convicted of torture.
Current law requires proof of “sadist” or “depraved” intent in order to convict an individual of animal torture. Animal welfare advocates say that creates an unfairly high bar for conviction.
That requirement would be removed under the proposal approved by the House.
And the option for a judge to order a psychiatric evaluation in a torture conviction is necessary to protect not only animals but humans, said Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, who pointed to studies that have found links to individuals who torture animals and later in life commit violent crimes against humans.
“If you’ve got the predisposition to torture a puppy or a kitten, you’re probably going to graduate to humans,” Kaufmann said. “Not only is it the right thing to do, but it also (could stop) future attacks on people.”
In the past, lawmakers have been hesitant to strengthen animal cruelty laws due to concerns raised by farmers and organizations that represent them. They worry any attempt to strengthen cruelty laws would be burdensome to livestock farmers.
Lawmakers say they have addressed those concerns in the current proposals by writing the legislation to specifically address companion animals. And the proposals would amend a portion of state law different from the one that deals with livestock.
Dog breeders also express concerns strengthened animal cruelty laws could be harmful to their businesses.
Lawmakers said they worked with all stakeholders to draft a proposal with which all parties would be comfortable.
That effort may have paid off. There is no organization registered in opposition on the proposal that passed the House.
“I think what’s been very encouraging is for the first time that I’ve ever been here, both the agriculture community, the dog breeders as well as the animal rescue people have come together in regard to some agreement,” said Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale. “That’s really, really encouraging.”
Zaun has his own proposal working its way through the legislative process, Senate File 369 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ba=SF369&ga=88, as does a bill written by Republican state senators Tom Shipley of Nodaway and Dan Dawson of Council Bluffs. The latter, Senate File 57 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=sf57, is not as strong; animal welfare advocates prefer Zaun’s proposal or the one that passed the House.
Lawmakers must reach a consensus on which plan is most likely to receive enough votes to get it approved and sent to Gov. Kim Reynolds for her consideration.
“It’s my intention, and I’m very hopeful that we will get something through,” Zaun said. “We’ve got to get something done to go from (48th) and move our way up.”
A separate proposal would deal specifically with puppy mills by setting legal baselines for standards of care.
That proposal creates regulations for dog breeders — including that they provide for all their dogs adequate water, space to move and other requirements — requires the state ag department to perform an annual inspection of each licensed breeder and increases penalties for violations.
Kaufmann said he hopes dog breeders work with him on the legislation so they can support it.
“I freely tell you and anybody else that 95 percent of dog breeders are doing great work. So I’ve told them if there are problems with the bill come to me because the goal of this whole thing is to root out the 5 percent,” Kaufmann said. “The 5 percent, the bad actors that give the good actors a bad name need to be put out of business.”
The puppy mill bill, House File 738 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=hf738, does not have as much legislative momentum as the animal cruelty bill; no action has yet been taken on it.
“Something’s got to happen, whether it’s this year or next year, or two years from now,” Kaufmann said. “It’d like everybody to come to a consensus and get it done this year while we have a live round.”
