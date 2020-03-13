Streeter Station control room upgrades approved by CFU board

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees Wednesday approved a contract related to upgrades at the Streeter Station power plant.

The $108,725 contract with Bergan Plumbing, Heating & Cooling of Waterloo is for installation of a new ventilation system in the station’s control room. It was one of three bids received for the project.

Mollie Strouse, CFU’s marketing manager, said the current heating, ventilating and air conditioning system for the third floor control room and adjacent computer room “is outdated and does not meet our needs.”

Trustees accepted the final contract costs for another Streeter Station project, replacement of boiler superheater tubes in unit number seven. The total contract price was $220,158.

In other business, the board authorized a change order decreasing the cost of a contract with K&W Electric of Cedar Falls by $20,117. The contract, originally $89,938, was for installation of street lights during 2018 and 2019. Strouse said the cost was reduced “because CFU electric line crews were able to install more of the direct buried street lights in residential neighborhoods than was anticipated.”

Trustees also accepted final contract costs on the project.

