Street project mired in funding concerns returns for a vote

WATERLOO — The future of a planned street repair contract will be in the hands of city leaders again this week.
Waterloo City Council members are expected Monday to vote on a proposed $3.2 million contract with Aspro Inc., of Waterloo, to put a new asphalt overlay on portions of 14 city streets.
The contract was put on hold after a bid opening in April because city officials were concerned the COVID-19 pandemic could cause local-option sales tax revenue to plummet. The 1% sales tax is used entirely for street repairs.
The contract was postponed again last week when Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner noted the award would mean the city had committed $9.3 million in local-option tax revenue, which is $850,000 more than budgeted.
While the city has reserves in the sales tax fund to cover the budget overrun, Weidner urged caution because the city still hasn’t received solid information about the impact of the pandemic on retail sales.
City Engineer Jamie Knutson has proposed awarding the entire contract now, but only performing $2.3 million of the work initially.
“When we get to that dollar amount we will stop construction and review the impact to the (local-option sales tax) budget and decide if we should proceed or not,” Knutson said.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of City Hall. Some council members will be attending electronically and residents wishing to comment on items are encouraged to do so via email to the City Clerk’s Office or contact the clerk to get log-in information to participate in the meeting by phone or Zoom meeting.
Other scheduled council business includes:
- An amendment to the January 2016 development agreement with North Crossing LLC for the redevelopment of the former Logan Plaza site at U.S. Highway 63 and Donald Street. The change would give the developer an extra year to complete a restaurant originally required to be built by the end of 2019.
- Renewing the city’s agreement with Republic Parking to manage downtown parking meters and ramps at $40,000 annually for another five years.
