Street project mired in funding concerns returns for a vote

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — The future of a planned street repair contract will be in the hands of city leaders again this week.

Waterloo City Council members are expected Monday to vote on a proposed $3.2 million contract with Aspro Inc., of Waterloo, to put a new asphalt overlay on portions of 14 city streets.

The contract was put on hold after a bid opening in April because city officials were concerned the COVID-19 pandemic could cause local-option sales tax revenue to plummet. The 1% sales tax is used entirely for street repairs.

The contract was postponed again last week when Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner noted the award would mean the city had committed $9.3 million in local-option tax revenue, which is $850,000 more than budgeted.

While the city has reserves in the sales tax fund to cover the budget overrun, Weidner urged caution because the city still hasn’t received solid information about the impact of the pandemic on retail sales.

City Engineer Jamie Knutson has proposed awarding the entire contract now, but only performing $2.3 million of the work initially.