Stormwater rate hikes, committees, 27th Street, fireworks among business on Monday CF Council agendas

Cedar Falls City Council

Cedar Falls City Council meets Monday night. 

 ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER

CEDAR FALLS – Staff will explain during a Monday night presentation to the City Council the reasoning behind a recommendation for 7% stormwater rate hikes the next five year.

At that same 6:10 p.m. committee of the whole meeting inside the Community Center, Mayor Rob Green will lead a discussion on the proposed “customs” for future committee meetings.

A resolution reenacting the Administration, Public Works Committee, Community Relations and Planning committees will come before the council for a possible vote at its 7 p.m. regular meeting.

Council also will hold a hearings and consider taking action on a number of items:

  • A public hearing on awarding a $7.5 million construction contract to Peterson Contractors Inc. for the reconstruction of West 27th Street.
  • First reading of an ordinance allowing for fireworks to be shot off on private property between noon and 11 p.m. July 4 and between noon and 10 p.m. July 3 and 5. Fines also would be hiked from a minimum of $250 to $375.
  • A resolution authorizing the acquisition of easements and right-of-way from 22 properties in the North Cedar Heights Area, beginning with portions of West Ridgewood and Timber drives, in advance of a reconstruction project.
  • A $2.7 million transfer of surplus funds from Cedar Falls Utilities to the city’s general fund, and an additional $30,000 to the city’s economic development fund.
  • An amendment to an agreement with the Iowa Finance Authority for a 20-year, $7 million loan, reflecting a decrease in the interest rate from 3% to 1.75% that reportedly saves the city $376,300 in interest costs over the next 12 years. It borrowed the amount about 10 years ago for a large disinfection project at the wastewater treatment plant.
  • A public hearing on the estimated $500,000 plan for the reconstruction of six alleys, three of which are concrete and three of which are permeable.

