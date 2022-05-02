Stormwater rate hikes, committees, 27th Street, fireworks among business on Monday CF Council agendas

CEDAR FALLS – Staff will explain during a Monday night presentation to the City Council the reasoning behind a recommendation for 7% stormwater rate hikes the next five year.
Cedar Falls City Council will formally vote on essentially a carbon copy of Waterloo’s ordinance, on its first reading May 2, allowing a three-day window for consumer fireworks usage.
At that same 6:10 p.m. committee of the whole meeting inside the Community Center, Mayor Rob Green will lead a discussion on the proposed “customs” for future committee meetings.
A resolution reenacting the Administration, Public Works Committee, Community Relations and Planning committees will come before the council for a possible vote at its 7 p.m. regular meeting.
Council also will hold a hearings and consider taking action on a number of items:
- A public hearing on awarding a $7.5 million construction contract to Peterson Contractors Inc. for the reconstruction of West 27th Street.
- First reading of an ordinance allowing for fireworks to be shot off on private property between noon and 11 p.m. July 4 and between noon and 10 p.m. July 3 and 5. Fines also would be hiked from a minimum of $250 to $375.
- A resolution authorizing the acquisition of easements and right-of-way from 22 properties in the North Cedar Heights Area, beginning with portions of West Ridgewood and Timber drives, in advance of a reconstruction project.
- A $2.7 million transfer of surplus funds from Cedar Falls Utilities to the city’s general fund, and an additional $30,000 to the city’s economic development fund.
- An amendment to an agreement with the Iowa Finance Authority for a 20-year, $7 million loan, reflecting a decrease in the interest rate from 3% to 1.75% that reportedly saves the city $376,300 in interest costs over the next 12 years. It borrowed the amount about 10 years ago for a large disinfection project at the wastewater treatment plant.
- A public hearing on the estimated $500,000 plan for the reconstruction of six alleys, three of which are concrete and three of which are permeable.