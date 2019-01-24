WATERLOO — The city may hike its storm water management fee to help pay for major drainageway projects throughout the community.
Waterloo City Council members are expected to vote next week on an ordinance boosting the fee paid for each residential dwelling from $2.75 to $4 per month, with similar increases on commercial and institutional properties.
The proposal would also raise the monthly fee by 25 cents each year for the following five years.
City Engineer Jamie Knutson said the additional revenue is necessary to tackle issues exposed last fall when record rainfall overloaded storm sewers and ditches, flooding numerous homes and businesses.
Knutson said the current storm water fee adopted in December 2009 raises about $1.7 million annually to pay for storm sewer maintenance, storm water staff, street sweeping and some minor drainage improvements.
“But it doesn’t allow us to build the big basin-wide, multi-million-dollar projects that we need to do,” Knutson said. “There’s about $30 million worth of projects sitting out there.”
Projects identified in a tentative 10-year improvement plan include a detention basin near Upton Avenue; an estimated $3.5 million Sunnyside drainage project between Martin Road and Ridgeway Avenue; a $2.4 million drainage project near Delane Avenue; and many others.
“There’s never been a focus citywide to take care of these problems,” said Knutson, who noted past requests for general obligation bonds to address the projects were passed over for other things deemed more critical.
Council members generally supported the proposal during a work session Tuesday.
“I can’t tell you how excited I am about this,” said Councilwoman Margaret Klein. “I’m a fiscal conservative … but one of the problems I’ve always thought the city had was deferred maintenance.”
Klein noted she was heartbroken by the numerous people she saw struggling with storm water and sewer backups during the heavy rains in September, including Hoffman Produce Farms on Martin Road.
“He’s going to have to leave Waterloo if we don’t do something about that,” she said.
Storm water management fees are common in many cities to help deal with environmental mandates to keep contaminants from washing into rivers and lakes, to maintain storm sewers and address some flooding issues.
The fee should not be confused with the sanitary sewer fees — generally larger and based on water usage — that pay for the operation and maintenance of the sewage treatment plant.
Waterloo’s current $2.75 monthly residential storm water fee is among the lowest in Iowa.
Davenport is lower at $2.72 per month among larger cities, but the monthly fee is $5.18 in Cedar Rapids, $6.81 in Dubuque, and $12.68 in Des Moines. Cedar Falls has a $3.15 monthly fee but has adopted a 5 percent annual increase over the next five years.
The proposed ordinance in Waterloo would boost the monthly residential fee to $4 per month April 1 and would then add 25 cents per month every year for five years starting Jan. 1, 2020.
Commercial, industrial and institutional properties are charged a base fee of $2.75 per month plus $2.75 per month for each 5,000 square feet of impervious area. Impervious areas include buildings, driveways, sidewalks and parking lots.
A business with 2.3 acres of impervious area would see their monthly storm water bill jump from $57.75 to $84 starting in April under the proposed fee increase.
