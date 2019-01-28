WATERLOO — A plan to boost storm sewer fees survived a disagreement over who should pay the bills for citywide drainage projects.
Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to approve the first reading of an ordinance to hike storm sewer fees to help cover an estimated $30 million list of large projects to alleviate flooding.
Adoption requires three votes, with the second expected at next week’s council meeting.
Mayor Quentin Hart said the new revenue is necessary to address inadequate storm sewers and drainage ditches that have plagued areas of the city during periods of heavy rain for many years.
“This is huge to the entire city of Waterloo,” Hart said. “This is for the future of Waterloo. Yes, it’s going to cost more, but it’s something we need to do.”
A point of contention involved why residents who live on streets without storm sewers would see their monthly fee jump from $2.75 to $4 per month effective July 1, with 25 cent monthly increases every July 1 for the next five years.
Jim Lawless doesn’t have a storm sewer intake in front of his house in Cushman Heights.
“It is my opinion we are paying for services that are not rendered,” Lawless said. “Now the water runoff (fee) is going to be increased.”
Councilmen Pat Morrissey and Bruce Jacobs both agreed with Lawless, but Morrissey’s effort to delay the vote for further discussion failed to get support.
City Engineer Jamie Knutson said runoff from Cushman Heights does find its way down streets into storm sewers near UnityPoint-Allen Hospital, where it becomes the city’s responsibility.
“Even though some folks do not necessarily have storm sewer pipe directly in front of their homes, the water that falls on their property runs off, runs onto their neighbors … and eventually it runs onto a city street and usually gets into a pipe,” he said.
Council members Jerome Amos and Sharon Juon both said they agreed with Knutson’s assessment, with Juon noting the storm water drainage system “is more than just the pipes in the ground.”
Councilman Steve Schmitt voted for the fee despite questioning what the fee accomplished since it was first adopted in 2009. “I’m not convinced this is going to fix our problems,” he added.
Council members Margaret Klein and Ray Feuss both said the city couldn’t afford to put off the drainage improvements given the number of people who suffer during heavy rainfall events.
“These people need relief,” Klein said. “It’s time we get after this. They’re tired of promises.”
Feuss added, “We can’t continue to kick the can down the road; we’ve done that on too many things.”
The fee actually would have the most impact on larger industrial and commercial properties, including hospitals and churches with large parking lots.
Those properties currently pay the same base $2.75 monthly fee, but also pay $2.75 for every 5,000 square feet of impervious surface area on their sites. Both of those fees would jump to $4 per month under the proposed ordinance.
