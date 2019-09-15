WATERLOO — A new project will put the city’s storm water fee revenue to work.
Waterloo City Council members are scheduled Monday to consider approving a nearly $220,000 contract with Vieth Construction of Cedar Falls to make drainage improvements at several locations.
Vieth Construction submitted the lowest of four bids received for the project earlier this month and came in well below the $340,000 engineering estimate.
Four separate projects are included in the contract, starting with the installation of a drainage tile in the 2000 block of Cardinal Drive. The homeowners along that street, which lacks a storm sewer now, will be allowed to connect their sump pump hoses.
City Engineer Jamie Knutson said the current situation has created complaints about the water running in the street and freezing in the winter.
Other projects include fixing the intersection of Donald Street and Ashland Avenue, which suffers from standing water after rainfall events; adding a storm sewer along Linbud Lane, providing an outlet for water from Alabar Plaza and condos in that area; and ditch grading in the 1100 and 1200 block of Martin Road to allow water to drain better to Black Hawk Creek.
You have free articles remaining.
All of the work is being funded with the city’s storm water fee. City Council members boosted that fee in July to raise additional revenue to tackle backlogged drainage problems.
“Before the storm water fee we would have had to use bond funds and get it through the (capital improvement program), and we may not have gotten it,” Knutson said. “With the storm water fee we have a funding source to start fixing these.”
Knutson noted the projects in question are smaller compared to some of the major drainage projects on the horizon. But he said they will help numerous property owners having water issues now.
“This is just the first of many projects to be done with the storm water fee,” he said.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.