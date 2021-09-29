Stop signs going up at Grundy Road intersections

WATERLOO — Traffic along gravel roads that intersect with the soon-to-be-paved Grundy Road will have to stop before crossing or turning onto it once the roadway is reopened.

Black Hawk County Engineer Catherine Nicholas asked the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to approve two new stop signs — one at westbound Watters Road and one at westbound West Shaulis Road.

She said there will soon be stop signs along Strayer and Ranchero roads as well where they cross with Grundy Road.

“It’s customary and warranted that we have stop signs at all gravel-road, paved-road intersections,” Nicholas said.

The board approved the two resolutions unanimously without discussion.

Grundy Road remains closed. Contractor Peterson Contractors Inc., or PCI, is still completing reconstruction of the road, which includes widening it, Nicholas said.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of November, depending on the weather. The road is scheduled to be paved next year.

Grundy Road traffic will not have to stop, Nicholas said. The speed limit will be 55 miles per hour once the road is paved, she added.